Bolsonaro travels this Monday to Moscow amid the military escalation between Russia and Ukraine | Politics

This is Bolsonaro’s first visit to the two countries, both ruled by politicians considered authoritarian and criticized in the US and Western Europe. In 2019, Putin was in Brazil to participate in the BRICS summit and was received by Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace (photo below).

Russia is currently the epicenter of the biggest ongoing international diplomatic crisis. US President Joe Biden says Putin wants to invade Ukraine. Russia argues that Eastern Europe is the country’s area of ​​influence and wants to bar Ukraine’s entry into the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

According to experts heard by the g1, Bolsonaro is trying to get closer to Putin and Orbán in a new phase of his international politics, with a nod to the president’s most radical base, which tries to present Putin as an ally in the customs agenda appreciated by Brazilian conservatives.

“Hungary and also Poland are practically pariah countries within the European Union. Countries that, like Russia, have governments with a nationalist, religious, very conservative orientation and, of course, there is a certain similarity with the Bolsonaro government itself. These are governments that are in conflict with liberal democracies. This visit, according to the chosen route, has a very provocative content in the international context”, says Maurício Santoro, PhD in Political Science and professor of international relations at the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

In three years in office, two of which were under the Covid-19 pandemic, a period in which he reduced the pace of travel, Bolsonaro visited 17 countries, with the US as the main destination. He has been to the US five times, four under former President Donald Trump, of whom he is an admirer – the two have met twice in the country.

Retired Ambassador Rubens Ricupero, Brazil’s former ambassador to Washington, says the trip to Russia indicates confused diplomacy.

“It is contradictory to travel to Russia at the moment, for a country [o Brasil] who in the Trump administration became a non-NATO ally, a status that the US bestows on its military partners,” he said.

With Trump’s defeat to current President Joe Biden, the relationship between Brazil and the US has cooled. Without evidence, Bolsonaro endorsed the thesis of fraud in the 2020 US elections and, so far, has not met with Biden.

“Since Trump’s defeat, Bolsonaro has been isolated in the international sphere. Going to Russia can be seen as a way to get closer to conservative leaders. It is an attempt to get out of this isolation”, analyzes Larlecianne Piccolli, PhD in International Strategic Studies and research director at the South American Institute of Policy and Strategy (Isape).

There is also distance in relation to European Union countries. Bolsonaro, who has been to the region twice, has a history of friction with France and Germany on the environmental issue and has been criticized for his denialist behavior in the pandemic.

“Bolsonaro is a toxic person, he finds it difficult to be received. If he finds someone who wants to receive him, he really has to go”, evaluates former Chancellor Aloysio Nunes Ferreira.

For Fabiano Mielniczuk, PhD in international relations and coordinator of the Postgraduate Program in Political Science at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Bolsonaro’s approach to Putin indicates a change in relation to foreign policy at the beginning of his term, when Itamaraty was commanded by Ernesto Araújo, replaced in 2021 by the current chancellor Carlos França.

“The meeting can be read as Brazil’s tacit support for Putin’s actions. This would mean an important change in Bolsonaro’s stance, who took Brazil away from Russia at the beginning of his term for emptying joint initiatives of the two countries in the past, such as the BRICS, seen by the Bolsonar Foreign Ministry as an ideological grouping led by China,” he says.

Specialists heard by the g1 understand that the current chancellor, Carlos França, tries to give more pragmatism to the actions of Brazilian diplomacy, which involves an attempt to maintain a relationship with the US and Russia.

However, visits to Russia and Hungary show that ideological issues have not been left out, especially in a year in which Bolsonaro will seek re-election.

In three years in office, Bolsonaro has not been to two continents — Africa and Oceania. With the trip to Russia, the president will not have gone — among the partners of the BRICS, a bloc of emerging economies — to South Africa. He has already been to China and India.

Bolsonaro’s first international trip was in 2019 to Davos, Switzerland, where he participated in the World Economic Forum. The most recent international trip was to Suriname, in January of this year.

In South America, Bolsonaro visited five of the 13 countries in the region. He participated in the inaugurations of the presidents of Uruguay, Lacalle Pou, and of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, and went to Argentina twice under former president Mauricio Macri. He declined to attend the inauguration of Alberto Fernández, the current Argentine president.

Bolsonaro also participated in two face-to-face meetings of the G20 – in 2019, the meeting of the governments of the 20 largest economies in the world was held in Japan and, in 2021, in Italy.

During his visit to Italy, Bolsonaro also visited the Vatican, the home country of the Catholic Church located in the city of Rome. In Asia, Bolsonaro also visited China, the country’s main trading partner, but criticized for ideological reasons by Bolsonaristas.

The president also made two tours in Arab countries and was once in Israel, where he announced the opening of a commercial office in Jerusalem, a city considered sacred by Christians, Jews and Muslims and which is not internationally recognized as an Israeli capital.