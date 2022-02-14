Boninho shows that Casa de Vidro was decided at the last minute

The brothers Gustavo and Larissa left Casa de Vidro straight to the confinement of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). But, according to Boninho, the public’s decision to approve the duo’s participation almost didn’t happen.

After the two entered the “most watched house in Brazil”, the director of the attraction used Instagram to reveal that the decision of the spectators was determined, practically, at the last minute. Look:

He wrote: “This is how the race to the glass house was decided. Practically a 100 meter race.

52.77% of the votes allowed a double entry into the house

The duo formed by Larissa and Gustavo joined the reality show once and for all. According to public votes, 52.77% voted for the new brothers to enter the house. Tadeu Schmidt talked quickly with the brothers and soon announced the news: “I need to ask you to pack your bags to really enter the ‘BBB'”, said the presenter.

“Both?” asked Gustavo.

“Both!” exclaimed Schmidt.

The duo hugged, shouted and celebrated a lot when they discovered that they would enter the reality together.

“We did it, Gustavo!”, exclaimed the new sister.

BBB 22: Larissa and Gustavo in the glass house Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Shortly after, Tadeu Schmidt allowed the new participants to enter the house. They were received with a collective hug from confinement colleagues, greetings and a lot of celebration. Some brothers took the opportunity to ask if there was anything prepared outside the house, with the intention of knowing if there will be a round-the-clock test.

“It’s inexplicable. I’m very nervous, I’m very happy, I wish I was crying with happiness, but I’m so happy that I can’t cry”, Larissa said to Tadeu Schmidt.

Gustavo said that the duo is already feeling at home: “Somehow strange, but yes.”

BBB 22: Larissa and Gustavo are welcomed by the brothers Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Everyone cheered, too, when it was revealed that new villagers come to the game immune. They also had the mission of, by consensus, casting a single, open vote on any participant, added to the other votes in the house. Larissa and Gustavo chose to vote for Brunna Gonçalves.