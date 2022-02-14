Booster effectiveness declines at 4 months, CDC study indicates

A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines are effective against moderate and severe cases of infection, but protection begins to decline four months later. of the third dose. The information was published on Friday (11/2).
During the period in which the predominant variant in the country was Ômicron, the efficacy against emergency room visits and hospitalizations was 87% and 91% two months after the third dose. In the fourth month after the injection, the percentages decreased to 66% and 78%, respectively.
More than five months after the booster dose, the vaccine’s effectiveness declined to about 31%. However, the scientists note that the estimate is imprecise because it addresses little data available for this group of people.
Protection against the coronavirus has declined considerably after four months, suggesting the need for additional reinforcements. The CDC research looked at messenger RNA vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
The researchers point out that the vaccine’s effectiveness against emergency room visits and hospitalizations associated with Covid-19 was greater after the third dose than after the first booster, but declined over time.
Vaccine efficiency after receiving the extra doses was lower while Omicron was more prevalent than during the period when the Delta variant was more common.
Over the course of Delta’s season, the effectiveness of the urgent care vaccine was greater after receiving the third dose than after the second. Among those who received the booster, the overall effectiveness for those infected with the variant was 97% within two months of immunization and decreased to 89% among those vaccinated more than four months ago.
Analysis data
The study used data from the VISION Network to analyze 241,204 emergency room visits and 93,408 hospitalizations in 10 US states between August 26, 2021, and January 22, 2022. All were adults 18 years of age and older diagnosed with Covid-19.
Among emergency consultations, 185,652 (77%) and 55,552 (23%) occurred during the periods of Delta and Ômicron predominance, respectively. Of the group, 46% were not vaccinated, 44% received two doses of the vaccine and 10% received three doses.
Among hospitalizations, 83,045 (89%) and 10,363 (11%) occurred in Delta and Ômicron seasons, respectively. Hospitalized people included 43% unvaccinated, 45% vaccinated with two doses, and 12% with three.