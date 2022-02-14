Boy who celebrated his birthday with dogs on the street gets a new house

Remember the boy who went viral in January in a video in which he appears celebrating his birthday with dogs on the street? Review here. The good news is, the real chain of good transformed Choco’s life and he got a new home!

José Luis Matos, known as Choco, was a homeless resident of Bucaramanga, Colombia. In the images, he even cries while having a private party with the dogs on a staircase.

In the video he appears with a cake, some candles that would go to waste and his two best friends: Nena and Shaggy. The images traveled the world and broke the hearts of thousands of people.

After that, he got a cell phone, a job, a temporary home and, this month, Choco got a new house for him and his canine friends, who also suffered on the streets.

“My dogs are like my children,” he said.

Ah, the pets also won free veterinary care!

The former homeless man became a Bucaramanga celebrity. She accumulates more than 170 thousand followers on Instagram.

Gratitude

José Luis said he is “immensely grateful”: to those who donated the house and also to the unknown person who recorded the video that changed his life.

Now, happy and calmer, the boy told his life purpose: to help other strays.

“Although I don’t know him, thank you to those who recorded me because he changed my life and I hope I can help more little animals around the world”, concluded José.

See Choco in action:

With information from the NSC