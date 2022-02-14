posted on 02/13/2022 17:56 / updated on 02/13/2022 18:04



(credit: Antonio Augusto/secom/TSE)

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso spoke again about the suspension of Telegram in Brazil. “I think that any platform, whatever it is, that does not want to submit to Brazilian laws should simply be suspended,” he said in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

“”Brazil is not the mother-in-law’s house to have apps that make apology for Nazism, terrorism, that sell weapons or that are host to attacks on the democracy that our generation fought so hard to build”, he said.

Barroso said that the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) or the STF could decide on the suspension of Telegram, but that he considers it important for Congress to formulate a specific law that requires digital platforms in use in Brazil to have a representative in the country. “It is precisely to preserve democracy that we don’t want platforms that want to destroy democracy and freedom of expression to be here freely,” he pointed out.

At the beginning of the month, Barroso even said that he does not like the idea of ​​banning a platform, however, he also said that he “does not like the idea of ​​having weapons sold on a platform”. As the Correio showed, Telegram has been a fertile ground for fake news, drug sales, weapons and counterfeit bills.

Currently, Telegram is installed on 53% of smartphones in the country, a rate that was only 15% in 2018, according to a survey by the MobileTime website in partnership with the online survey company Opinion Box. The network allows groups of 200,000 people. , plus unrestricted sharing.

In a few hours browsing, it is possible to find groups selling weapons, drugs and CPF and sharing child pornography. Apology for Nazism, illegal trade in images and misinformation about the vaccine against covid-19 also proliferate — more than 50,000 groups were formed on the platform for these purposes.

Without control, the platform worries the Brazilian authorities, who are unable to dialogue with legal representatives.