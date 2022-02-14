Brazil records moving average of 880 daily Covid victims | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Sunday (13) 325 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 638,449 Deaths since the beginning of the pandemic . Thereby, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 880 – lower than the day before, which was close to 900. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +56%indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

Total deaths: 638,449

638,449 Death record in 24 hours: 325

325 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 880 (14 day variation: +56% )

880 +56% Total known confirmed cases: 27,483,031

27,483,031 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 166,003

166,003 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 135,205 per day (14-day variation: -28%)

The country also recorded 58,056 new known cases from Covid-19 in 24 hoursreaching a total of 27,483,031 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 135,205. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -28%indicating a trend towards fall in cases of illness by the 4th day.

The moving average of disease victims now reaches a plateau almost 5 times bigger than was on the eve of hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place in the early hours of December 9th and 10th. At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from Covid each day.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (20 states): PE, RJ, PI, MA, BA, ES, SE, AC, PB, RN, RS, AP, PA, AL, MG, RO, CE, SP, MS, PR, MT

PE, RJ, PI, MA, BA, ES, SE, AC, PB, RN, RS, AP, PA, AL, MG, RO, CE, SP, MS, PR, MT In stability (4 states): SC, AM, RR, GO

SC, AM, RR, GO Did not disclose (1 state and the Federal District): DF, and TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).