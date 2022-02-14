Brazil vs Argentina suspended by Anvisa will be played from the beginning

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced today (14) that the match between Brazil and Argentina, which was stopped by Anvisa on September 5, will take place on a date yet to be announced. The body also decided that both CBF and AFA will be fined, and the four Argentine players who failed to comply with mandatory quarantine are suspended.

In the decision published today, the FIFA governing body concluded that “the suspension of the match was caused by a series of failures in the respective responsibilities and/or obligations of the parties involved related to the game in question”, therefore it fined both federations and suspended the four Argentine players involved.

The CBF was fined by the Committee 500,000 Swiss francs (about R$2.8 million) for “infractions related to order and security”, after all the game had been ordered by the Brazilian team. The Argentine federation (AFA) was fined 200,000 Swiss francs (R$1.1 million) for “failure to fulfill its obligations” in preparing for and participating in the match. The two federations received an additional fine of 50,000 Swiss francs each for the mere suspension of the match. The total fines exceed R$ 4.5 million.

according to UOL Esporte found, the CBF intends to appeal the fines. The AFA president announced on social media that he intends to do the same. “I undertake to make all necessary efforts and appeal FIFA’s decision in reference to the Qualifiers match with Brazil,” wrote Chiqui Tapia.

Forward Emiliano Buendía, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and defender Cristian Romero, the players involved, are suspended from the last two matches in these World Cup Qualifiers. The punishment doesn’t mean much from a practical point of view, after all, Argentina is already qualified for this year’s World Cup — they won the spot in a game against Brazil, with three of these athletes on the field.

Finally, the Committee defined that the match “must be played again” by Brazil and Argentina, at a date and time yet to be defined. The five minutes played at Neo Química Arena in September will be ignored.

At the time of the game, Brazil and Argentina played for a few minutes at the Neo Química Arena, until an Anvisa representative entered the field and interrupted the valid match for the Qualifiers for this year’s World Cup. Five Argentine players had not made the mandatory quarantine for those arriving in Brazil via the United Kingdom and, moreover, the documents they presented to Anvisa upon entering the country contained lies.

*With reporting by Igor Siqueira and Jamil Chade, from UOL, in Rio de Janeiro and Geneva (Switzerland)