Brazilian ambassador to Ukraine says situation is calm and normal | World

The Brazilian ambassador to Ukraine, Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, assured this Sunday (13), that the situation in the country is quite calm and normal, both for Brazilians and for other foreigners and the Ukrainians themselves.

In an interview with GloboNews (watch above), he confirmed that the consular service has been receiving inquiries from some citizens and said that there is a bit of stress, especially given the international media news.

He reiterated, however, that there is no reason to be alarmed or think about fleeing the country, as the embassy had already expressed in an official note the day before.

The ambassador recommends that people pay attention, follow the news and the pages and profiles of the embassy and get in touch if there is a need or doubt.

When questioned, Rapesta recalled that all Brazilian embassies abroad have contingency plans, even in the event of natural disasters, and that, in the event of a war, Brazilians in Ukraine would not fail to have security assistance.

Brazil’s position contrasts with a number of countries – led by the United States – that have advised their citizens to leave Ukraine. As of Saturday, at least 12 countries had already made this recommendation (see the list here).

The Dutch airline KLM has temporarily suspended its flights to the country and the Ukrainian air traffic service has advised airlines to avoid flying over the Black Sea.

About 500 Brazilians currently live in Ukraine, in several cities spread across different regions. Most reside in the capital, Kiev.

According to the ambassador, there are Brazilians of Ukrainian origin, others who married Ukrainians and people who moved to the country for work. The profile is varied, with football players, IT professionals, directors of large companies and students.