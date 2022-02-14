Brazilian Supercup does not yield cash prizes to Corinthians; understand

Corinthians beat Grêmio 1-0 this Sunday and secured their first Supercopa do Brasil Feminina title. The title, although much celebrated by Corinthians fans on social media, does not have an award to be paid by the CBF to the champion club.

As stated in the competition regulations, released by the CBF, the institution awards the champion club with only one trophy and 50 medals. In this way, the champion team, in this case, Corinthians, shall not be entitled to any financial return to be paid by the confederation.

By comparison, in the men’s modality, the Supercup generates a very generous financial reward for the teams that compete in the tournament. This season, Atlético-MG and Flamengo compete for a prize of R$5 million to the champion, in addition to R$2 million to the team that loses in the final.

Although without returns from the CBF, Corinthians achieved some financial return with the income from matches hosted at Neo Química Arena. The Dérbi, against Palmeiras, in the quarterfinals, earned R$ 322,467.50 to the Corinthians coffers. This Sunday’s final, against Grêmio, made Corinthians pocket R$ 442,644.50. The expenses, of course, still need to be deducted from the quoted amounts.

