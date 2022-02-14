British minister believes Russian attack on Ukraine ‘highly likely’ – News

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace, in statements published on Sunday by The Sunday Times newspaper, considers it “highly likely” that Russia could invade Ukraine, despite continued diplomatic efforts to prevent such action.

In an interview with the British newspaper, the conservative politician said that at the moment there is a “smell of Munich in the air”, in reference to the diplomatic measures that failed to prevent World War II.

“It could be that [o presidente russo Vladimir] Putin turn off his tanks and we all go home, but there is a smell of Munich in the air from some in the West,” Wallace said in the interview. of the border, according to the West.





Wallace also notes that Russia could launch an “offensive at any moment”. For his part, Secretary of State for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, told the BBC yesterday that the British Air Force will not be “in a position to enter” Ukraine if Russia invades it, so the UK citizens who are there ” must leave now”.

Boris Johnson’s government this week urged its citizens in Ukraine to leave as quickly as possible, while “commercial” means are still available to do so.



