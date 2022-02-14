Brother of Palmeiras lawyer killed after World Cup final says suspect was disaffected by him: ‘He said he was going to kill’ | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

Share on WhatsApp

According to Carlos Wanzo Júnior, the discussions between Celso Wanzo and Corinthians supporter Emerson Ricardo Fiamenghi began when they were elected members of the administration of the condominium where they lived.

“My brother was elected councilor of the building and the accounts didn’t add up. My brother asked for documents, he didn’t deliver, my brother got upset, said he wouldn’t sign reports and asked to leave the position of condominium counselor. He [Emerson] got angry, thought he was insinuating something, but in fact he was showing the facts of the lack of document. Then they started to disagree,” he says.

1 of 3 Palmeirense Celso Wanzo (left) died after being attacked in a fight after the Clube Mundial and the suspect arrested, the condominium manager in Rio Preto Emerson Ricardo Fiamenghi — Photo: Reproduction Palmeirense Celso Wanzo (left) died after being attacked in a fight after the Clube Mundial and the suspect arrested, the condominium manager in Rio Preto Emerson Ricardo Fiamenghi – Photo: Reproduction

For him, the fact that the crime took place on the day of the Club World Cup final, when Palmeiras lost 2-1 to Chelsea, was a coincidence.

“But on the day of the game I believe it, I can’t prove it, he arrived at the garage door, there are neighbors, cameras, he started cursing towards my brother and in the middle of it he said that the team didn’t have a World Cup. But that wasn’t it. If there weren’t a Palmeiras game, if it was São Paulo, Fluminense, he would be trying to hit my brother in the same way.”

“They had already fallen out, [Emerson] said he was going to kill, he is an aggressive person. […] He was already chasing my brother, regardless of football, team. Football is a wonderful sport, but unfortunately there are costumed fans, who are costumed fan murderers,” he says.

2 of 3 Lawyer Celso Wanzo died after being attacked in an argument over a football game — Photo: Personal archive Lawyer Celso Wanzo died after being attacked in an argument over a football game – Photo: Personal archive

After the aggression, Celso became unconscious, was rescued and sent to the Base Hospital, but he could not resist his injuries. The victim was veiled and cremated this Monday (14).

The Military Police were called and located Emerson, 44, who is the administrative and financial manager of a company, as well as the condominium manager. He was taken to the Flagrantes Central, where he was arrested.

Court orders preventive detention of prison guard after death of palmeirense

The case was registered as a serious bodily injury, since during the police registration the victim was alive. The Civil Police set a bond of R$5,000, the amount was paid and the man was released. However, the court ordered Emerson’s preventive detention and he turned himself in to the police on Sunday night (13).

Emerson was referred to the Specialized Division of Criminal Investigations (Deic) and will be taken to the Provisional Detention Center (CDP).

Emerson’s defense said it regrets Celso’s death, complies with all court orders and collaborates with the investigations to clarify that the death was not intentional.

Death in São Paulo

Another Palmeiras fan died in São Paulo this Saturday (12), after a fight. Prison guard José Ribeiro Além Jr., suspected of the crime after the team’s defeat in the Club World Cup, was arrested. In a statement to the police, he claimed to have shot “in self-defense”.

Man shot dead during brawl between fans at Arena Palmeiras

The suspect was charged with aggravated murder. According to delegate Maurício Freire, from the Special Operations Division, José, who said he was surrounded by fans and who, despite having told them that he is also from Palmeiras, had his cell phone taken from his hands.

The agent would then have run and shown a few times that he was armed. According to the testimony, José says he only shot when he was attacked by the fans who were chasing him.

According to the delegate, he said at a press conference, a cell phone theft gang was identified in the vicinity of the stadium and other fans actually went after the suspect. The prison guard has possession and possession of a weapon.

3 of 3 Police officers drop stun bombs in the vicinity of Allianz Parque after the end of the game in which Palmeiras lost to Chelsea – Photo: TV Globo Police officers drop stun bombs on the outskirts of Allianz Parque after the end of the game in which Palmeiras lost to Chelsea – Photo: TV Globo

