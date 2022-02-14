Busy dawn has DRs, crying spells and new alliances

The dawn of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) was very busy after the formation of the 4th wall of the program, with crying spells from Bárbara and Slovenia, several DRs among the participants and the formation of new alliances aimed at eliminating players.

Post-wall crying crises

After the live program ended, Bárbara, walled up for the first time, burst into tears and needed to be comforted by Laís.

The gaúcha repeated several times that she would be canceled outside the house, due to the information received by the participants of the glass house, which pointed to an alleged case of racism within the reality.

“People see me, they think I’m prejudiced and I’m not. I’m going to the wall with Natália, who they say I did something against her, I never did anything against her…”, began to collapse.

After the outburst, Laís suggested that the sister talk to Natália so that the fans of both support the elimination of Arthur. “I’d rather he leave now,” said the doctor.

BBB 22: Barbara cried a lot after the wall was formed Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Lollipop crisis?

And it wasn’t just the walled-in people who burst into tears after the wall was formed. After being mentioned by Tadeu Schmidt as the only participant not to have received votes in the reality show, Slovenia also collapsed.

Seeing her sister crying, Eliezer, Vyni, Brunna and Maria went to comfort her, when the actress said that the situation could be even worse if Natália saved herself from the wall.

It could be much worse. Natalia could have gotten away and gone both”, analyzed Maria.

BBB 22: Slovenia cries in the room after the formation of the wall Image: Reproduction/Pay-per-view

Arthur x Jade

While the round trip was played outside the house, Arthur Aguiar confronted Jade Picon about being her sister’s choice again for the direct nomination to the wall.

When questioned by the influencer, Maíra Cardi’s husband said that he intended to talk to his sister. However, only when she had nothing to offer him.

“I didn’t want to talk now so it wouldn’t look like it was to get rid of the wall. […] I didn’t do anything to you and the first time you spoke to me after the wall was about the veto”, said the actor.

Arthur then countered: “It’s your choice, you have every right. Only you told me you needed answers. You referred me, I went, I came back and you had your answer.”

He continued: “I talked about a second chance and at no time did you come to talk to me. The first time you came was to say that you would veto me from the Leader’s Test”

“And you came to talk to me?”, asked Jade.

“But I didn’t do anything to you. What I did, I apologized to you. If you want to talk, I’m open,” Arthur said.

BBB 22: After the formation of the wall, Jade and Arthur had a new DR Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Tense atmosphere enters the comadres

The atmosphere among the “comadres”, a group formed by Lina, Jessilane and Natália, also weighed after the formation of the wall, after Lina got upset with the walled-in Natália for feeling that she is being poorly treated by the confined.

“I’m with you, I play with you. We take care of you drunk, but I also want to be taken care of. It felt like you were needling me”, said the singer and actress.

Natalia then replied: “I’m not needling you, I’m not fragile, you never accept when it’s my joke, you [Linn] always playing with us, if I had to say something I would say it to your face, I wouldn’t need to pin, I know that’s what you’re feeling, but you’re feeling wrong.”

He continued: “This generates a strain between us, you [Linn e Jessi] put me in the position as if you have to insist on me and not me on you too, we are very different people”.

Jessilane then commented that this coexistence between the sisters is very complicated, and stated that she wants to talk to Natália, but only after the result of the next wall.

After the long discussion between the sisters, Natalia decided to withdraw from the conversation. “It’s hard to keep listening that I’m needling you. I’m going to change clothes”, she declared after leaving the porch.

BBB 22: Chat between godmothers continued in the early hours of the morning Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Natalia vs Vinicius

After discovering Vinicius’ vote on account of the “snitch” in the edition, Natália and her brother had a DR.

“I don’t take into account what you said live, because I can’t imagine what it’s like to be on a third wall, but I can’t help but feel empathy. the Bachelor of Laws.

Natalia then fired:

Can I be honest? You do not need that. I already expected it, but I wanted to be surprised. I know I’m a nice person, thank you very much. Remember when you said ‘my love’ and I said ‘maybe I am?’ because I already expected you to leave me, and today you didn’t have to leave me, we’re not in such a tight game for you to have to leave me, you wanted to”, said the sister.

The discussion continued after Vyni stated that Natalia’s speech during the live would have sounded like a “threat”.

“Threat about what? What was I going to do in here with you? Let’s go to the possibilities, threaten that in here? I don’t have a problem with you, I don’t curse you, on the contrary, we have a lot of exchange. We never fought, never ‘ It’s not a threat, it’s just to say that I don’t need to reciprocate what you do, I’m not a mirror. If you’re feeling threatened, that’s other things,” said Natália.

Building a new alliance

After the wall was formed, Bárbara followed Laís’ advice and went to talk to Natália to try to form an alliance and ask for Arthur’s elimination from the wall.

“Our WMDs can only take a stand at the time of working together if we talk about it here, otherwise they can’t see the game of their perception and take a stand. I wanted to know if you’d like us to be outside Arthur”, suggested Bárbara.

Barbara suggests to Natalia that they join their supporters to ask Arthur to leave. Nat: "But that's the thing, this week we get together, then next week I'm alone…"

Barbara: “No, you’re never alone. I don’t vote for you anymore.”#BBB22 pic.twitter.com/btzJKZNWmz — SPLASH CELEBS (@Splash_Celebs) February 14, 2022