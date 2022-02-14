Caixa launches loan with interest of 1.99% to the category of workers

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Caixa launches loan with interest of 1.99% to the category of workers 3 Views

Earlier this month, Caixa Econômica Federal launched the Giro Caixa Transportes credit line, specifically for truck drivers. With it, self-employed drivers will be able to anticipate the receipt of freight, up to 120 days in advance, through loans with interest rates from 1.99% per month, which may vary according to the applicant’s credit history.

Read more: MEI Caminhoneiro is already in force: check the rules and how to register

The freights that can be anticipated will need to be registered in the systems of the Treasury Departments, which are based on the issuance of the Electronic Fiscal Manifesto (MDF-e). This document is widely used by companies in the industry, which store information about the cargo and those responsible for transport.

The loan will be paid in a single installment, due on the date informed by the person in charge registered in the MDF-e. The contracting of credit can be done at one of Caixa’s branches and is subject to credit assessment. When the limit is approved, the loans will be contracted by the bank’s financial manager.

More income for truck drivers

According to the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, this new service will be able to offer more income to truck drivers who are experiencing great difficulties with the increase in fuel prices.

At the service launch event, the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, was present, who said that Caixa’s new program will help to reduce infrastructure and cargo transport problems. In addition to him, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and President Jair Bolsonaro were also present.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Is it time to buy a dollar to travel? Experts respond – 02/13/2022 – Market

The dollar is at its lowest in five months and this low moment coincides with …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved