Caixa launches loan with interest of 1.99% to the category of workers

Earlier this month, Caixa Econômica Federal launched the Giro Caixa Transportes credit line, specifically for truck drivers. With it, self-employed drivers will be able to anticipate the receipt of freight, up to 120 days in advance, through loans with interest rates from 1.99% per month, which may vary according to the applicant’s credit history.

The freights that can be anticipated will need to be registered in the systems of the Treasury Departments, which are based on the issuance of the Electronic Fiscal Manifesto (MDF-e). This document is widely used by companies in the industry, which store information about the cargo and those responsible for transport.

The loan will be paid in a single installment, due on the date informed by the person in charge registered in the MDF-e. The contracting of credit can be done at one of Caixa’s branches and is subject to credit assessment. When the limit is approved, the loans will be contracted by the bank’s financial manager.

More income for truck drivers

According to the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, this new service will be able to offer more income to truck drivers who are experiencing great difficulties with the increase in fuel prices.

At the service launch event, the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, was present, who said that Caixa’s new program will help to reduce infrastructure and cargo transport problems. In addition to him, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and President Jair Bolsonaro were also present.