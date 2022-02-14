Calves are rescued from abuse and police suspect animals were used to carry out financial scams | Fantastic

“People are even suspicious that they were buried alive. The expertise will later be able to prove it”, says Jaqueline.

In addition to animal abuseone of the suspicions of the investigation is that the animals were used to apply financial scams, the well-known pyramid. Videos from the Mashia family, owner of the business, explain how the investment in cattle worked, which already had the former player Cafu as a poster boy. According to the advertisements on the internet, the interested party buys the cattle for R$ 2 thousand. After a year, he receives R$ 2,500 for the business.

The promise of profit is 25% per year, with well treated animals. The businessman responsible for the business says that the meat is sold only in chain stores. However, no calf on the farm has the sanitary conditions to be traded. The business had characteristics of a financial pyramid.

In the pyramid, whoever enters first stays at the top, and receives the money from those who arrive and stay at the bottom. Only the people who arrive last are left with nothing. With no new investors to support the pyramid, it collapses. Prosecutor Luiz Fernando Rocha tells which crimes will be investigated by the Public Ministry.

“In addition to mistreatment, possible embezzlement and financial crime. The Public Ministry will investigate on all fronts”, says the prosecutor.

