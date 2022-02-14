Canada frees US border bridge that was blocked in protests against Covid health restrictions | World

Canadian police this Sunday (13) cleared the Ambassador bridge, blocked by people opposed to anti-covid and anti-vaccine measures, in an operation praised by Washington, which awaits the reopening of this strategic passage between the United States and the United States. Canada . Protests, however, continued in the country, particularly in the city of Ottawa.

Liz Sherwood-Randall, National Security Adviser to the US President, Joe Bidenpraised “the decisive efforts of the (Canadian) law enforcement along the border to achieve the complete lifting of all blockades”.

“Canadian authorities intend to reopen the Ambassador Bridge today, having completed the necessary security checks,” it added in a statement.

Last week, Washington had pressured Ottawa, asking it to use “federal powers” to end the blockade with “serious consequences” for the American economy, given the importance of the commerce that flows through the bridge.

A strong police contingent mobilized on the outskirts of the bridge on Sunday morning stopped protesters and towed vehicles.

THE Police released access to the bridge this Saturday (12)but the authorities did not say when circulation will be fully restored.

The mayor of the nearby town of Windsor celebrated that “the national economic crisis on the Ambassador Bridge was over today”, given the high financial cost of the blockade.

The border crossing will reopen “when it is safe to do so”, he added, leaving the police and border services responsible for making this decision.

Police continued patrolling the area Sunday afternoon due to the presence of protesters nearby.

The blockade has disrupted the auto industry on both sides of the border. More than 25% of goods traded between the United States and Canada pass through this bridge.

Demonstrations around the world

The protest movement against sanitary measures inspired similar initiatives in other countries.

In France, for example, around 1,300 vehicles from all over the country participated in the convoys against the health passport and stopped near the city of Lille (north) towards Brussels, where they intend to protest on Monday, despite the ban by the authorities. Belgians.

Thousands of people opposed to the sanitary pass or French President Emmanuel Macron gathered in Paris to protest there on Saturday, naming their movement “Freedom Trains” as well as the Canadian mobilization.

Demonstrations continued yesterday in several of the country, including Toronto and Montreal, and other border axes remained blocked, in the provinces of Manitoba and Alberta.

In Canada, the movement, which enters its third week, began with a mobilization of truck drivers against the mandatory vaccination to cross the border between Canada and the United States, but the demands ended up including the rejection of the set of sanitary measures adopted and even the management of the prime minister’s government, Justin Trudeau.

Ottawa had been paralyzed since late January. Many protesters were protesting in the center of the Canadian capital on Sunday as angry counter-protesters tried to contain one of the convoys that arrived to join the mobilization.

Civil Protection Minister Bill Blair was very critical of the Ottawa police, calling it “inexplicable” that they are not able to restore order.

“Police must do their job and enforce the law in the city,” Blair told CBC.

He also said that “the federal government is willing to do whatever is necessary to regain control of the situation and restore order”, in a statement that seems to mark a subtle difference in tone on the part of the authorities.

Asked about asking the army to help restore order, Trudeau said on Friday that this would be “a last, last, last resort solution”.