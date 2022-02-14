case of a Bolivian woman criticized for wearing a model for taking her child to school sparks debate in Brazilian networks

Last week, the case of the Bolivian model, lawyer and businesswoman who was the target of attacks on social media for using a fitness monkey to take her 4-year-old son to school in Santa Cruz de la Sierra went viral. She was filmed by another student’s mother, who she considered Vanesa Medina’s outfit “inappropriate”. The speech found echo in the networks. Some netizens even suggested that Vanesa’s son be removed from school, on the grounds that her clothes should not be worn in front of children. The case had widespread repercussions in Brazil. A blog post on Twitter had 20,000 shares. Many mentioned that Vanesa is being a victim of “hot phobia”.

‘Envy’: Sister defends model and businesswoman attacked on social media for leaving her son in school wearing a fitness monkey

For many, Vanesa was so criticized for having a sculptural body. The physical form of the Bolivian woman would have been the target of prejudice. And envy, as Sarah, sister of Vanesa, classified the reaction of detractors on the networks. “My god, the hottie phobia. The boy can’t have the pretty mother they want to kick the boy out, poor thing”, wrote an internet user. Another posted: “The Gostosophobia has to end now. #SerGostosaNaoÉCrime”. One boy tweeted about the topic: “Tastyphobia is becoming a real problem, and society is not discussing it.”.

In the midst of the controversy, others went so far as to say that it would be worth suffering “prejudice” if they could be “hot like Vanesa”.

On the social networks: Brazilian who said she was expelled from the Vatican because of ‘inappropriate’ clothes complains about ‘moralistic crusade’

“Purpose of life: to be hot like this and suffer attacks”opined one. “The crime of being hot, that I want to commit”, posted another. A third recorded on the net: “Faith that one day my son will be expelled from school for having a very hot mother”. A man also spoke up: “Carrying the burden of being a big hottie. Oh God, what a cruel world we live in?”. “It was not enough for hot girls to suffer with men, now they will suffer with women”, criticized a Twitter user. Some were surprised by the repercussion of the case: “First time I’ve seen a person canceled for being hot”.

“My cousin had to move out of her condo as the women wanted to hit her because she’s hot and always came from the gym with a top and shorts. Then the males looked. She was hated for being hot”told PAGE NOT FOUND an internet user on Twitter, without mentioning name and location.

Vanesa Medina at two different times at her son’s school in Santa Cruz de la Sierra Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Despite being a concept that has no scientific support, “tastephobia” cannot be treated just as an expression coined randomly in the volatile social networks. This is the opinion of psychologist Aline Cataldi, who works in the cognitive-behavioral area and has a master’s degree in Mental Health.

“A hot woman can undoubtedly generate envy in many others. I believe that many do not even want to be around because they feel smaller. Because they may think that they will not be looked at by men. somehow, this one should seek therapy to get help to deal with these issues of feeling of inferiority, envy, if it is something exaggerated, and self-esteem. I respect the so-called hot women who feel this rejection by others. But I just don’t accept the term gothosophobia because it’s not found in any psychiatry manual and we didn’t even learn it in psychology faculty”she added to PAGE NOT FOUND.

Along the same lines, Gisela Chicralla, psychologist, university professor and specialist in public speaking, stated that “the person who is beautiful and who has a sculptural body, all worked up, can suffer some kind of prejudice, judgment and envy by people who do not have such a body.“.

“She can feel bad due to looks and comments that can happen in the environment in which she is. What can’t happen is precisely this discomfort (from the person who looks at her). Why does the person get bothered? In the same way that these people make derogatory comments, they should question what caused this discomfort, what impact it has on their own lives. The big questions are: why worry about the other’s life? Why talk about the other? Why feel bad about what is said about you? People forget that everyone has a different look or point of view. It is not up to the other to judge or criticize the other person. Unfortunately, respect for others is forgotten to be placed in practice in society”she added to the PNF.