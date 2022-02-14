Cash credit of up to R$ 3 thousand will go to 20 million, including negative ones

The new program that will be launched by Caixa Econômica Federal will offer up to R$ 3 thousand in loans to its customers, including those who are negative. The credit line will be launched in February and it is estimated that around 20 million Brazilians will join the service.

Read also: New line of credit for truck drivers is now available at Caixa

Details related to the program have not yet been released by Caixa, but this information should be released soon. The bank already offers credit to negative people, but with the possibility of the contracting party to pledge some asset.

Caixa’s desire is for this credit service to be expanded, so that it can reach more people, including those who do not have accounts opened at any bank. This measure is part of the actions of the so-called “electoral package” by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which includes transfers from Auxílio Brasil and national gas vouchers.

Access to credit can be done at one of Caixa’s branches, which will open 300 new physical points in 2022, most of them in the Northeast and North regions of the country.

Caixa Econômica Federal will launch the Caixa Credit for Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) later this year. It will be operated by the Caixa Tem application, the tool that the bank uses to contract services and check information from its customers.

According to information from the Financial Institution, more than 109 million free digital social savings accounts have been opened through the Caixa Tem app since its launch.

This app was launched in 2020 and the objective was to transfer the Emergency Aid, but when the benefit ended, Caixa decided to make some changes to the app, further expanding its functionality. Currently, the application offers credit cards, loans, in addition to receiving Auxílio Brasil and the function of contracting the Saque-Aniversário do FGTS.