Cave Evidence Indicates Modern Man and Neanderthals Coexisted Longer Than Previously Thought

Modern man may have arrived in Europe much earlier than previously thought, including coexisting with Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) of the time, according to evidence found in the Cave of Mandrin, a cave and archaeological site in France.

Before the new study, published in Science Advancesthe two species were believed to have met only 46,000 years ago in Bulgaria.

A series of artifacts found in a French cave suggest a coexistence between modern man and Neanderthals much earlier than previously thought (Image: Ludovic Slimak et al/Reproduction)

“These findings offer archaeological evidence that these human cousins ​​may have co-existed in this same European region at the same time,” the European-US research team said in a statement. Some of the identified remains date to 54,000 years ago – nearly 10,000 years earlier than the aforementioned Bulgarian encounters.

“This significantly deepens the era where modern humans colonized Europe,” said Michael Petraglia, an expert on human prehistory at Germany’s Max Planck Institute. Petraglia is not involved in the study.

The researchers say they spent about 30 years delving into every corner of the cave, having found instruments they couldn’t determine to even be Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) nor of modern men. Among the artifacts found, there are even some tips used by Homo sapiens – our closest relatives – to cut and tear as if they were spears.

Similar tools have been seen in Lebanon, more than 3,000 km away, which suggests that more modern humans with a nomadic culture traveled through the Mediterranean region.

Scholars have not identified any sort of direct cultural interaction between the two species of men, but the research points to a “rapid exchange of occupants” of the cave in question. In other words, when Neanderthals left, it wasn’t long before modern humans came in. Extrapolating the coincidences, it is possible, according to the study, that some encounter took place.

The study will now serve as a basis for other researchers to analyze the region, considered a migratory pole in human prehistory, in order to find other information on the two groups.

