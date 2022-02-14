Central Bank consultation of amounts receivable forgotten in banks: see release calendar | Economy

Service has been restored on a specific page. But, on the first access, the client can only query whether or not resources are available. For now, just inform the CPF or CNPJ (see below how to make a query).

When making this first inquiry, the bank customer receives a date and period to consult and request the redemption of the existing balance. The dates are scheduled according to the year of birth of the person or the creation of the company, according to the calendar below. Find out below how to make the query.

Central Bank Calendar – Amounts Receivable Date of birth (person) or creation (company) Scheduling period (consultation and redemption) Repechage date (for those who miss the scheduled date) before 1968 7 to 11/3 3/12 Between 1968 and 1983 14 to 18/3 3/19 after 1983 3/21 to 3/25 3/26

go to the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/

According to the Central Bank, customers need the CPF, in the case of individuals, and the CNPJ, in the case of companies, to check the existence of resources for withdrawal .

. The page will inform a date for check the values ​​and request the withdrawal – write down this date

– on the informed date return to the page https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/

return to the page https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/ Use your gov.br login to access the system (click here to see how to register)

After access, check the value and request the transfer

Clear your doubts: how to consult, who is entitled, dates, how to receive

What if I miss the date to ask for the ransom?

According to the BC, the initial consultation can be made at any time. If the client does not access again on the date and period informed, he will have to return on the Saturday of the recap, according to the calendar. The recap will run throughout the day, from 4 am to 12 pm.

Anyone who misses their repechage Saturday can consult or request the redemption of the existing balance as of 03/28/2022. “But don’t worry, even if you don’t consult or request the redemption of the existing balance on all these dates, it will continue to be kept waiting for you”, informs the BC.

Alert: Central Bank urges attention against scams

When will the money be paid?

According to the Central Bank, the Amounts forgotten in banks will only be returned from March 7th.

About BRL 900,000 was redeemed by 8,500 applicants before the system was taken offline.

The return will be preferably by PIX. After accessing the system, if the customer requests the redemption without the PIX key, the chosen financial institution will contact you to carry out the transfer.

THE BC alerts you to attempted coups, and gives the following instructions:

The only website for consulting the SVR (system of values ​​receivable) and for requesting values ​​is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

The Central Bank DOES NOT send links NOR contact the citizen to deal with amounts receivable or to confirm their personal data.

NOBODY is authorized to contact the citizen on behalf of the Central Bank or the Values ​​Receivable System.

Therefore, the citizen should NEVER click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram.

The citizen must NOT make any type of payment to have access to the values. It’s a hit!

According to the Central Bank, in this first phase of the service, approximately R$ 3.9 billion of values ​​will be returned to 24 million individuals and legal entities.. The values ​​come from:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and

Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

Altogether, the Central Bank estimates that customers have a receivable of around R$8 billion. The values ​​will be made available during this year 2022, as a result of:

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Term of Commitment with the BC;

closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;

registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance; and

other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.