Check now how the Stock Exchange’s own lottery will work

The Ministry of Economy is working on creating a model aimed at the national lottery market. In the meantime, the government of the state of São Paulo presented a project last week, corresponding to the new Loteria Paulista. So check out how the stock exchange lottery.

Permission to create state lotteries was given in September 2020. The approval came with a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which concluded that this activity should not be a federal monopoly.

Stock exchange own lottery

The Loteria Paulista project was approved by the Legislative Assembly in June 2021. In this sense, the plan is for the public notice to be published on the 25th and the auction to take place on March 29 at B3, which is the Stock Exchange. Therefore, the winner will be responsible for putting the lottery operation into operation.

Future prospects for the market

There is an expectation around this project, as it has a very high market potential, of R$ 14.1 billion per year in 20 years. However, Gustavo Viscardi, a specialist in studies for the Expression of Interest Project (PMI) belonging to the Economic Consulting, believes that the value may be greater than R$ 23 billion in the same period.

The specialist sees a greater potential for growth in the face of an investment plan that is more entrepreneurial, around R$ 4 billion. In this way, around 97,000 jobs can be created in the state of São Paulo alone, according to his estimate.

Modalities provided for the Paulista Lottery

The modalities designed for the Loteria Paulista include prediction games of three types: numerical, specific and sports, as well as passive lottery, which is when the player already buys the numbered ticket, instantaneous, which are scratch cards, and finally, fixed quota.

Groups have already made proposals

Eleven groups have already approached the government of São Paulo to present modeling proposals for the Loteria Paulista. However, the government preferred the path of hiring only one company to operate the games.

Finally, this new style of lottery promises to shake the market, given that a considerable portion of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) comes from betting. Therefore, in the coming years this area should grow even more.