Sunday, February 13, 2022
Type what you are looking for on portal6.com.br
Unfortunately, 8-year-old Davi Lucas de Miranda, who fell off a water slide at Di Roma Splash, in Caldas Novas, did not survive.
The child had a cardiorespiratory arrest while being transferred by helicopter from a public hospital in the city to the Governador Otávio Lage State Hospital (HUGOL).
The fall took place around 3 pm when the minor, according to the newspaper O Popular, would have fallen from a piece of equipment called “volcano”.
In addition to a fracture in the pelvis, the victim had traumatic brain injury and needed to be intubated.
The club has not yet commented on the episode so far.
Do you have WhatsApp or Telegram? Just join one of the Portal 6 groups to receive, first hand, our main news and reports. Just click here and choose.