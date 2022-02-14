Unfortunately, 8-year-old Davi Lucas de Miranda, who fell off a water slide at Di Roma Splash, in Caldas Novas, did not survive.

The child had a cardiorespiratory arrest while being transferred by helicopter from a public hospital in the city to the Governador Otávio Lage State Hospital (HUGOL).

The fall took place around 3 pm when the minor, according to the newspaper O Popular, would have fallen from a piece of equipment called “volcano”.

In addition to a fracture in the pelvis, the victim had traumatic brain injury and needed to be intubated.

The club has not yet commented on the episode so far.