Chinese Rocket Will Hit Moon in March, Not SpaceX Rocket Remnants

SpaceX, the space company of billionaire Elon Musk, is criticized for its satellites disrupting astronomical observations and, recently, it has come under criticism, because debris from a company rocket would collide with the Moon.

New observations say, however, that remains of a Chinese rocket launched in 2014 are expected to collide with the Moon on March 4 of this year, not remains of a SpaceX rocket.

Independent researcher Bill Gray, the astronomer who initially discovered the alleged collision of the SpaceX rocket with the Moon, released this Saturday (12) an apology on the website Project Pluto, software that develops and helps scientists observe space objects around the Earth. Earth.

In late January, Bill Gray made observations that the second stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, used to propel the US Deep Space Weather Observatory (DSCOVR), was on a collision course with the moon.

Musk’s company has come under fire for generating space junk and not controlling it. China, for example, has a rover on the surface of the Moon. If it were hit, the Chinese government could sue the US, responsible for the mission, for damages.

New calculations made by Gray, however, show that what will collide with the Moon is the debris of a long march rocket, from the Chinese mission Chang’e 5-T1, launched in October 2014.

“I thought they were or remains of the [missão] DSCOVR or some pieces of devices associated with it,” Gray wrote this Saturday (12) on the ProjectPluto website. “Additional data confirmed that yes, object WE0913A [como eram chamados os restos da Falcon 9] passed the moon two days after the launch of DSCOVR”.

The one who warned Gray about the error was engineer Jon Giorgini, from NASA’s JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory). Giorgini sent an email early Saturday morning saying that DSCOVR’s trajectory didn’t even come close to the Moon, and that it would be strange for there to be such a collision.

This prompted Gray to look for other possible space objects that could hit the Moon in March. After research, he concluded that they would be the remains of a Chinese rocket.

“I am convinced that the object that will hit the Moon on March 4 is Chang’e 5-T1 rocket debris,” he wrote.

The Chang’e 5-T1 mission was launched on October 23, 2014. Its purpose was to do reentry capsule tests. Learning from this mission, China launched Chang’e 5 in 2020, which brought samples of lunar soil to Earth.

Despite the confusion, Gray believes there is a need for greater transparency about rocket boosters that remain in space. For him, the ideal would be that there was a way to monitor and identify parts of rockets that go into deep space. As it stands today, “it’s always necessary to do detective work to find out what object is roaming around.”

*With information from Ars Technica