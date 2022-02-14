CNMP investigates data leak about Flávio Bolsonaro’s crack

Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

THE National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) responded to a request from the defense of the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (photo) and opened an investigation to determine the responsibility of the MP from Rio in the leakage of confidential investigation data on the suspected crack in the office of the then state deputysays The Globe.

The decision was taken by inspector Marcelo Weitzel. In his order, he determined that the investigation should investigate the circumstances in which certain information reached the press.

“The reports, when disclosing details of the DLAB report, describe financial transactions considered atypical of military police officer Diego Ambrósio, his ex-wife and other people linked to Flávio. The PM was searched and apprehended in the December 2019 MP-RJ operation that targeted Flávio and his former advisers, but was not accused in the complaint filed against the senator and former employees of his cabinet.writes the newspaper.

Flávio’s defense alleges that, based on the reports on the subject, “It is possible to verify that the press had access to several documents of the procedure” of cracks, “since it discloses privileged information about such confidential records that this defense even had to sign a confidentiality agreement to access them, even with a request for a view and power of attorney”.

