Compare the game on PS4 and PS5

The continuation of Aloy’s saga will be released on February 18, but a number of media outlets have already had access to the title. In this way, the comparison of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay in the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5 versions has already started to circulate on the web.

YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits showed how the sequel is playing on consoles. As might be expected, the PlayStation 5 exhibits better results in terms of loading times, textures and frame rate, but the adventure, apparently, will not disappoint on the PlayStation 4. See:

More on the Horizon Forbidden West comparison

The first point highlighted in the comparison of Horizon Forbidden West was the resolution. The game displays at 1080p/30 FPS on PS4, 1800p/30 FPS on PS4 Pro, and 4K/30 FPS on PS5 — where there’s also 1800p/60 FPS mode. Next, the new generation hardware has a big advantage in loadings, thanks to its SSD. Check out:

PS5: 13 seconds;

PS4 Pro: 1 minute and 4 seconds;

PS4: 1 minute and 20 seconds;

Guerrilla Games’ care in creating a crossgen game is even clearer when comparing the effects of shadows, lighting and textures. One of the proofs of the quality is when the video shows Aloy in the game’s aquatic environments.

Even in scenarios where combat against multiple machines takes place, the FPS remains stable. In the cutscenes, however, a slight drop was presented. Apparently, the Forbidden West experience will be pleasant for everyone.

The Horizon Forbidden West comparison is more technical and hardware-oriented, but if you need a broader view, read our review of the title. Access here!