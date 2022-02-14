Consultation of forgotten money from the Central Bank is in the air; see calendar – 02/13/2022 – Market

The new consultation of the System of Receivables from the Central Bank is now live and Brazilians can find out if they have forgotten money in banks or not.

The Central Bank created a calendar so that Brazilians can request transfers to their bank accounts, which varies according to the year of birth of the citizen or the creation of the company. Only from the defined date will it be possible to know the exact amount that can be redeemed.

For those born before 1968, transfers can be requested between March 7th and 11th. For those born after 1983, the release will take place between March 21 and 25. There is also a repechage period for those who miss the set date.

View the transfer release schedule

On these dates, those who have money to receive will know how much they can withdraw

Date of birth (individual) or company creation Scheduling period (consultation and redemption) Repechage date (for those who miss the scheduled date)

before 1968 7 to 11/3 12/mar

Between 1968 and 1983 14 to 18/3 19/mar

after 1983 3/21 to 3/25 26/mar







When you receive the appointment, it is necessary to check whether it was for the period from 4 am to 2 pm or from 2 pm to midnight. If you forget or miss the scheduled date and period, just make the appointment again to confirm the information. In the case of those who do not return to the system within the scheduled period, the calendar provides for a recap date.

The start of the consultation started a few hours ahead of schedule. At 10:45 pm this Sunday (13), it was already possible to know if there is money to receive.

To make the query, simply inform the CPF or CNPJ. If so, the system will inform you of a date to return to the site, find out the available values ​​and request your transfer, starting on March 7th. This second access will require an account on the gov.br portal with a gold or silver security level, which are considered safer.

Those who don’t have money will be able to make a new appointment on May 2

In the case of those who do not have amounts to receive in this first stage of releases, the system informs that the citizen will be able to make a new query from May 2 of this year.

In this first stage of releases, holders of closed checking or savings accounts with available balance will be entitled to recover the forgotten money. Fees and installments or obligations related to unduly charged credit operations will also be refunded, provided that the return is provided for in a term of commitment signed by the bank with the BC.

In addition, capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions and unsought resources related to closed consortium groups may also be recovered.

Initially, the bank announced that in the second stage of releases, which should take place in 2022, the amounts of fees and installments improperly charged in credit operations, such as loans and financing, will also be made available. They must also enter values ​​from brokers’ and securities dealers’ accounts, finalized with a balance.

See the step by step to redeem the money:

1) Check if you have receivables:

Visit the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br

Enter your CPF or CNPJ

If there are amounts receivable, the system will inform you of a date for you to return to the site and request the available money, starting on March 7

It is not yet possible to know the amount that can be redeemed.

2) If you have forgotten money in the banks, check your Gov.br registration

If you still don’t have a Gov.br login, register for free on the website or through the Gov.br app (Google Play and App Store). Registration will be required gov.br silver or gold level to claim the resources. It will not be possible to access the system with Registered login

Create or update your login

Click on https://acesso.gov.br and enter your CPF; It is also possible to carry out this step by downloading the gov.br system application on mobile phones with Android and iOS operating systems

Select the Terms of Use, I’m not a robot and click on the Continue button

How to increase account security level:

Log into your account on the gov.br portal with your registered CPF and password

In the list menu, click on the “Privacy” option and then on “Manage Trust Seal List”

On the personal data use authorization page, click “Authorize”

On the page that opens, the current security level of your account will appear. Most accounts are created with bronze level

The page will display the list of options to “acquire new trusts from gov.br”, that is, increase the security of your account. Some alternatives, such as facial validation by Denatran to obtain a silver level, require the user to have registered biometrics in other government databases.

Those who have a bank account can acquire the silver level through the registration validated via internet banking. In this way, the government platform will confirm your data by logging in to the financial institution. In this case, after clicking on “Register via Internet Banking [nome do banco]”, follow your bank’s steps to access your account

It is also possible to directly access the gov.br account through the banking login, automatically ensuring data validation and obtaining the silver level of security:

Go to https://acesso.gov.br and, under “Other identification options”, click on “Your bank”

In the “Accredited Banks” popup, select your bank

If the user is a Bradesco customer, for example, the following steps to obtain the silver level through the bank account will be, according to the bank:

Click “Continue” on the page where the message “ The Gov.br website wants to access some information from your profile”

Then, enter your bank account details, such as branch and number

Access the Bradesco application and select “Security Key”

Then select “Digital Validation”

Scan the QR Code and enter the eight-digit code generated in the app

Enter your internet banking password

On the authorization page, read the consent form and click “Authorize”

The message “Authorization completed” will appear and the user will be directed to the Gov.br website.

3) Find out how much you have to redeem and ask for the money transfer on the scheduled date

On the day defined by the Central Bank system, return to the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br

You will need to log into the SVR with your silver or gold level gov.br account

Access the system, discover the amount available and request the transfer, informing a Pix key

If you request the redemption without informing a Pix key, the user must be contacted by the bank where he chose to receive the money to inform the transfer details via TED or DOC. Attention: the bank will not ask for passwords

If the date is not respected, it will be necessary to make a new appointment on the website itself.

4) Get the money

Money must be deposited via Pix, TED or DOC by the bank within 12 working days

Consultation is made exclusively on the new website

The consultation and request of the values ​​happens exclusively through the address valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. It is not possible to do the procedure through the website of the Central Bank or Registrato, as made available in the first days of disclosure of the service, in January. The change was made after the bank’s website went down on January 25, due to the high volume of hits.

Banks are responsible for the amounts and should be consulted in the event of a claim. The BC also provides a channel for complaints and serves the public through the number 145 (there is a local call charge on the call). Financial institutions can ask questions about the service by emailing [email protected]

According to the BC, those who are unable to request a refund do not need to worry. “They are yours and will continue to be kept by financial institutions for as long as necessary, waiting until you request a refund,” the bank said on the new website.

The SVR (Values ​​Receivable System) tool, which had to be taken off the air after blocking the Central Bank’s website due to high demand, gathers BRL 3.9 billion in the first return stage.

The BC announced that there is, in total, R$ 8 billion, in total, that can be recovered. There will be a second phase of redemption of forgotten values, with no set date.

Most of the money that began to be released by the Central Bank was forgotten by individuals, not companies. Of the 27.9 million beneficiaries who will be able to access the amounts in the first stage of payments, 26 million are CPFs and 1.9 million are CNPJs holders.

BC warns of attempted scams

The Central Bank announced that the new website will be the exclusive source of access to the tool. The bank does not send links or contact consumers to address the issue, request passwords or personal data. It also recommends that interested parties do not click on suspicious links sent on behalf of the institution and do not make any type of payment to access the values.

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has identified at least 25 websites that use the Central Bank’s Amounts Receivable system as bait for financial scams. The pages try to impersonate the Central Bank’s official system to collect data such as CPF and Pix keys.