Cooper Kupp of the Rams crowns absurd year and wins NFL Finals MVP award

Wide receiver scored two touchdowns in Sunday’s final

THE Los Angeles Rams is the Super Bowl LVI champion! This Sunday, at SoFi Stadium, the Rams got a comeback at 1:25 of the end of the game and won the Cincinnati Bengals by 23 to 20.

The big name of the final was Cooper Kupp, wide receiver for the Rams, who had 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the one that put Los Angeles ahead. with just over 1 minute left in the game.

No wonder the 28-year-old was named the MVP of Super Bowl LVI.

Cooper Kupp thus caps off his spectacular 2021 season. In his first four years in the NFL, the wide receiver had been just fine. But with the arrival of Matt Stafford, he’s raised the bar to historic levels.

In 2021, Kupp had 1,947 receiving yards (2nd most in history) and 16 touchdowns, leading the NFL in both counts.

10 years ago, it was virtually unimaginable that Cooper Kupp would be named Super Bowl MVP. He received no scholarship offers to any college until three weeks after graduating from high school.

His recruiting page at the time had 0 stars – out of a maximum of five eligible for football prospects – leaving him to go to the untraditional college of Eastern Washington.

Kupp was selected in the 2017 NFL Draft with only the 69th pick overall.

Getty Images

In this way, the Rams win the second Super Bowl in their history. The other had been in the year 2000, when the franchise was relocating to St. Louis.

The title also represents the second cup followed by a “home” in the Super Bowl. It took 55 years for a franchise to play the decision in their stadium, but it happened twice in a row and with the home team winning.