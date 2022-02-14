country promises to offer gas to Europe in case of Russian invasion

Japan will supply LNG (liquefied natural gas) to Europe if a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine causes a shortage of the product on the continent.

The commitment was sealed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yoshimasa Haiasahi, in a meeting on Saturday (12) with representatives of the governments of the United States and South Korea. Russia supplies about 40% of the gas of the EU (European Union) .

On Tuesday (8), the Japanese government also spoke about the diplomatic offer of the input to Europe.

“We communicate to the United States and the European Union that this cooperation should be carried out only to the extent that it does not affect Japan’s electricity and gas supply,” said Koichi Hagiuda, Japan’s minister of commerce.

Nord Stream 2

Amid discussions over the supply of natural gas, Europe is experiencing geopolitical and economic tensions over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that links Russia to Germany. The project was completed in November 2021, but has not yet opened.

Nord Stream 2 will connect Russia to Germany via a 1,200 km gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, with a capacity of 55 million cubic meters of gas per year – following the same route as its twin, Nord Stream 1, active since 2012. Bypassing Ukraine, the route will increase the possibilities of Russian gas supply to Europe, while production in the European Union decreases.

Disagreements over the pipeline involve, in addition to European countries, the United States. The Americans believe the project would economically weaken Ukraine, which would become more dependent on Russian gas.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden vowed to “end” Nord Stream if Russia invades Ukraine.

“If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the border into Ukraine again, there will be no more Nord Stream 2,” he declared.