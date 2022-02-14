Covid: Brazil records 314 deaths and 54,220 new cases in 24 hours









Brazil recorded this Saturday (12) 314 deaths from Covid-19 and 54,220 new diagnosed cases of the disease, according to data sent by the states to the Ministry of Health and to Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries).

The country accounts for 638,362 deaths and 27,479,963 people with the infection. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Paraná are the states with the highest number of deaths, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health, data from this Friday (11) were kept for the Federal District, Mato Grosso and Tocantins.











According to Conass, the fatality rate of the coronavirus in Brazil is 2.3% and the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 303.8.

THE R7 Vaccination Map shows that more than 169 million people received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the country, which corresponds to 79.3% of the population, with more than 152 million having already received the second dose or one of the vaccines. only. The number of people immunized with the booster dose is 56 million, equivalent to 26.4% of the population.





