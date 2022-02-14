‘Did you shoot Elisa?’· TV News

A conversation with Augusta (Olivia Araújo) will leave Violeta (Malu Galli) with a flea behind her ear in Beyond the Illusion. The dondoca will call Matias (Antonio Calloni) in the chicha when she discovers that the first forensic report did not find David’s (Rafael Vitti) fingerprints on the murder weapon. “It was you who shot Elisa [Larissa Manoela]”, she will question in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The maid will reveal to the boss that the magician was released for lack of evidence, so much so that he even showed up at the wake of Isadora’s sister (Sofia Budke). She will also open up about seeing the judge take the gun and a wad of cash from a box just hours before the tragedy.

Malu Galli’s character will put the magistrate against the wall in the scenes that will be shown from this Monday (21). “I want you to tell me again what happened in that boarding house,” she will demand.

“Are you crazy? I’ve said it a million times. I don’t want to keep reminding myself”, Matias will complain. “So tell me just one thing: why did you take money and a gun, saying that the crook was going to get out of Elisa’s life for better or worse?”, Violeta will continue.

The housewife will explain that her companion was caught in the act by the maid, and then she will give him a check:

Augusta told me everything. Did you bribe the boy? Wash our daughter’s honor? And why didn’t the first forensic report show Davi’s fingerprints on the gun? Matias, was it you who shot Elisa? Speak the truth to me.

Violeta (Malu Galli) in the six o’clock soap opera

Matias stirs Violeta against David

Cornered, Matias is also going to make an effort to lie when asked by Violeta about the small fortune he carried in his pocket during the crime:

It was the magician. He wanted to extort me, steal Elisa, and he shot the girl. That’s the truth, woman. Do you want me to confess that I was going to bribe the boy? For what? For the defense attorney to use this against me? Against my testimony? I’m a judge, I’m not going to give you reasons to believe the lie this wretch is telling.

“But the first report released the boy”, will return the matriarch. “I objected. We ordered another one. The new expert confirmed that I was wrong and that I was telling the truth. Doves, what do you want me to say to make you believe me?”, will continue the character of Antonio Calloni.

“Nothing. I’m just still trying to understand what the hell happened”, Violeta will justify. “So stay there thinking alone, that I’ve made an appointment with the doctor and I’m already late”, will finish the togado.

Alessandra Poggi’s serial will be divided into two phases. The first is set in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, in the 1930s. The second takes place in the 1940s in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, after Elisa’s murder. David will be unjustly condemned for the death of his beloved.

Ten years later, the illusionist will meet again Isadora, also played by Larissa Manoela, and will fall madly in love with her sister-in-law.

