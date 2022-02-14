Discover 5 apps that help maintain mental health

There are multiple factors in everyday life that can influence our mental health. However, the arrival of the pandemic brought financial insecurity and lack of social interaction, which destabilized some people. With that, companies and startups decided to invest in ways to face these problems with apps that help maintain mental health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 10% of the world’s population has symptoms of mental disorders. In short, 1 in 10 people on Earth suffers from a mental problem.

Mental health apps and the global wellness industry

As a result of this growing wave and the aggravation resulting from the pandemic, investment in this type of mental health confrontation almost doubled in 2021. In this way, startups saw the opportunity to invest in applications through the interpretation of collected data, generating algorithms that offer possible solutions.

With this, the strategies and factors that influence the growth of the wellness market and applications to maintain mental health are already examined.

Get to know some apps on the market and how they work

Indicated as complements to therapy, the apps focus on commitment and acceptance through pre-established guidelines for user treatment. That’s why we’ve made a list for you with 5 apps that help maintain mental health:

1. Happify

It offers daily meditations, exercises and quick games that increase the level of happiness. In addition, it was developed by experts in the cognitive behavioral field.

2. Headspace

Developed by a former Buddhist monk, this app offers several exercises for focus, anxiety, sleep and emotional crises. In addition, it promises results in 10 days, if used daily.

3. Meditopia

It is available in nine languages ​​and features over a thousand different meditations that address topics such as stress, anxiety, acceptance, compassion, body image, sexuality and more.

4. pacifies

An app to help deal with anxiety and stress, made up of quick activities through a supportive community.

5. cingulum

Finally, we have Cíngulo, which is an app that aims to help overcome emotional problems through audio-guided techniques.

With all these factors, the mental health app market only tends to grow, generating billions for its investors and developers.