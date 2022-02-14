Discover the foods that help make your skin more beautiful – Vogue

+



Want to keep the skin on your face healthier and well-groomed? Know that eating right foods and drinking plenty of water throughout the day can make all the difference in your daily care. To help you choose which ones will be part of your meals, Mariana Strang, nutritionist at Clínica Cristiane Coelho, in São Paulo, shares precious tips for a more beautiful skin.

What are the most important things a person should consider when trying to improve their skin?

Sleep, hydration, food, taking care when exposing yourself to the sun and food are the foundations of healthier skin. Physical activity collaborates in improving muscle tone and attenuates sagging in some regions of the body.

What general advice would you give to someone who wants to achieve the best version of themselves, especially when it comes to healthy skin?

The first would be not to smoke. This habit ages the skin too much. Having a routine is also very important: sleeping at similar times every day, having your beauty ritual, drinking enough water to hydrate your cells (including your skin cells!) and being careful when exposing yourself to the sun.

Are there any specific diets you would recommend to help with the overall skin care ritual?

I would say eating healthier in general. There is a phrase that I really like in nutrition: “Unpack less and peel more”. One of the most harmful points for health in general (and this obviously reflects on the skin) is the consumption of industrialized products. They are low in nutrients and rich in chemicals (stabilizers, dyes, preservatives, etc.) that favor inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. With this, our intestine finds it more difficult to absorb nutrients from healthy foods, having a great impact on skin health.

Veganism and the ketogenic diet are on the rise. How do you think these two eating styles affect people’s skin?

In the ketogenic diet, the consumption of fats and protein are prioritized, while in the vegan diet, the consumption of proteins from animal sources is completely avoided. What would be important? Consume as little industrialized products as possible in general. And in the vegan diet we must pay attention to the amount of daily protein ingested. To reach an adequate amount, make sure you consume grains such as beans, chickpeas, lentils, peas, quinoa.

What is the relationship between water consumption and healthy skin? What is the ideal amount of liters of water a person needs to drink per day?

Water hydrates the skin. There is no healthy skin without hydration. It’s no use buying good cream and not drinking water. Our cells are made up largely of water. And for the cell structure to be maintained, drinking water is essential. An adult person should drink 0.35 ml of water per kilogram and weight. A 54 kg woman, for example, should drink 0.35 x 54 = 1,890 ml of water.

Too much water can be harmful. But it should be a much larger amount than recommended. It can cause the dilution of electrolytes in our body, especially sodium. But it rarely happens.

Are there any vitamins and/or supplements you would recommend when thinking about general skin care for women 20, 30, 40 and 50+?

At the age of 20, I would recommend the use of sunscreen when being exposed to the sun for long periods (after all, we need vitamin D and that is why we should get some sun without protection) and the use of moisturizers recommended for age and skin type .

At the age of 30, the first symptoms of skin aging begin to appear, very fine wrinkles for example. From the age of 35 more or less, I would recommend the use of collagen to replace the natural loss resulting from age.

At the age of 40 and 50, replacing collagen is essential. Also take care of vit C which is essential in collagen production.

Other important skin supplements (besides collagen and vitamin C): organic silicon, antioxidants like resveratrol from grapes (help fight free radicals that accelerate skin aging), vitamin E, which is also a potent antioxidant, and Polypodium leucotomos (which can help prevent blemishes and melasma).

But more important than taking a supplement is eating healthier whenever possible, not smoking, and eating as little sugar as possible (since sugar accelerates skin aging). And keep up with sleep.