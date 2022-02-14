Do you have money left in the banks? Find out how to consult and redeem

More of BRL 50 billion are “forgotten” by their owners in financial institutions. These amounts refer to inactive accounts in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), shares in the PIS/Pasep Fund and other unredeemed amounts.

Money belonging to millions of Brazilians is still available for redemption. In the case of deceased persons, their heirs or dependents can carry out the withdrawal.

Amounts receivable

In January, the Central Bank launched a system that allows the consultation of amounts receivable from banks. The amount is approximately R$ 8 million, resulting from accounts closed with balance, fees unduly charged, among other sources.

The platform, called the System of Values ​​Receivable (SRV), will return to the air on February 14th. To check the existence of any amount in your name, access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. If money is available, simply request the transfer from March 7th.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

PIS/Pasep Fund quotas total approximately R$ 23.5 billion at rest. This money belongs to workers who worked with a formal contract between 1974 and 1988 and have not yet redeemed it.

The looting can be carried out until May 2025 by about 10.6 million people. If the shareholder died, the heirs are entitled.

FGTS

About 90 thousand inactive accounts of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) accumulate almost R$ 19 billion. The amount belongs to workers with a formal contract, rural workers, seasonal workers, intermittent workers, temporary workers, independent workers, domestic workers and professional athletes.

The citizen who was dismissed without just cause can withdraw the balance he left at any time. In the case of someone who was dismissed for just cause, the redemption is released after three years, provided that there is no deposit made in his account and that he does not have any other active account in the Fund.