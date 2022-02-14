Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gets a new trailer

THE marvel studios revealed the newest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With sinister visuals, typical of the director Sam Raimithe preview gives a better sense of the many risks that Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will face in the new film by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — and which may include a variant of Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). See the preview above.

The film also got a beautiful new official poster (which you can see below). The official synopsis of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness states: “In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, from Marvel Studios, the MCU unleashes the multiverse and explores its limits like never before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of allies new and old, traverses the insane and dangerous realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary..

It is worth remembering that the first teaser of the film, released as a post-credits scene from Spider-Man: No Return Homerevealed the return of the Stephen Strange version introduced in What If…?in addition to the returns of Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Scarlet Witch (olsen).

Xochitl Gomez will play America Chavez in the new film by Doctor Strange. In addition to her, the film features Cumberbatch returning to the role of Sorcerer Supreme, Olsen reprising the Scarlet Witch, and Rachel McAdamswho returns as Christine Palmer.

with direction of Raimifrom the trilogies evil dead and Spider manthe sequence of Doctor Strange will hit theaters in May 5, 2022.

