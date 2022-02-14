E-cigarettes do not treat smoking and still pose serious health risks – 02/14/2022

It gained new formats, colors and “flavors”, but the electronic cigarette (or vape) is already an old acquaintance. Since it appeared, it has been captivating more and more fans. There are many who start using DEFs (electronic smoking devices) out of sheer curiosity, while others try to use them as a replacement for the “traditional” paper cigarette.

And, in fact, e-cigarettes have a lower amount of toxic substances than analog cigarettes. However, it is neither harmless nor “healthy”, although the industry behind it tries to convey that idea.

Scientists have already identified several toxic and carcinogenic components in the composition of these devices, including nicotine, present in the vast majority, being the drug responsible for causing dependence.

In a booklet, Inca warns about the types of electronic cigarettes Image: Reproduction/Inca

The point is that these products, easily sold mainly on the internet, with an affordable price, depending on the model —disposables with an average of R$80—, are prohibited by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) in Brazil, which makes it difficult to control of its commercialization and until further studies are carried out. His release is even viewed with concern.

E-cigarettes help you to quit smoking?

This point is quite controversial, as several people report that, yes, they managed to give up conventional cigarettes through vapes.

Those who defend this argument use a three-month study carried out in the United Kingdom, published in 2019 in the The New England Journal Of Medicinewhich showed that e-cigarettes, along with behavioral interventions, helped smokers to quit.

However, what experts say is that it is actually switching from one cigarette to the other, as both contain nicotine.

“We notice that the objective, in fact, is not to make the person stop smoking, but, rather, to switch from one to the other, as if nicotine were harmless. Only the UK got this ‘wonderful’ data and the rest the world does not”, says Liz Almeida, head of the prevention and surveillance coordination of Inca (National Cancer Institute).

What most research shows is that there is no scientific evidence that electronic devices are a way to “treat” smoking. One of them, published in the journal neverin October 2021, pointed out that using these electronic devices did not help smokers stay away from cigarettes.

According to the authors, these people had an increased risk of a relapse to smoking in the following year compared to those who had completely stopped using e-cigarettes or other tobacco products.

“Quitting smoking is the single most important thing a smoker can do to improve their health, but evidence indicates that the switch to e-cigarettes has made it less likely to stay away from cigarettes,” the scientists wrote.

An article published in the magazine BJM, on February 7th of this year, proved the same. They analyzed data from 2017 to 2019 from population Assessment of tobacco and Health studywhich tracks tobacco use among Americans over time.

They found that nearly 60% of former smokers who were daily e-cigarette users resumed smoking in 2019.

Another Inca survey showed that electronic cigarettes are, in fact, the gateway to smoking.

Image: iStock

“The use of electronic cigarettes increased by almost three and a half times the risk of an individual trying conventional cigarettes, and by more than four times the risk of later using conventional cigarettes”, explains the head of coordination at Inca.

“This device is made of metal alloys and, once in contact with the mouth, some studies have shown that it does release chemical substances that can be carcinogenic. So, it is not possible to say that it is harmless”, says Almeida.

According to pulmonologist Maria Enedina, from the smoking commission of the SBPT (Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology), there are some doctors who allow the use of electronic cigarettes in extreme situations, when, for example, the patient has a high dependence on nicotine.

“But studies show that it is not a way to treat smoking. These devices are tricks to get more people to use them, just as they did with paper cigarettes in antiquity”, says Enedina, also a professor at the Faculty of Medicine and Medical Sciences. from Paraíba. “The tobacco industry currently owns his patent, that is, it’s another product of theirs.”

‘With electronic cigarettes, my addiction got worse’

One of the points of attention of experts is that, in some situations, users of electronic devices lose track of time. That is, they inhale the smoke more times a day, as the Inca coordinator explains.

“When you smoke a cigarette, you go to the end, and when you finish, you put it out. Now, with electronics, you can use it all day until the battery holds up. With that, people lost track of the amount of nicotine that are inhaling”, explains Liz Almeida.

Augusto de Arruda Botelho tried to use electronic cigarettes, but the addiction increased Image: Playback/Instagram

Also according to her, many smokers do not adapt to electronic cigarettes and that is what happened with lawyer Augusto de Arruda Botelho, a columnist for UOL, who smoked conventional cigarettes for more than 20 years and stopped 4 years ago.

In an interview with Live wellhe said that he managed to go 2 years without using nicotine, but with the popularization of electronic cigarettes, he started to use it recreationally.

“I used the disposable type cigarette, with nicotine. You use it until the end, throw it away and get another one. It was at that time that I felt that the addiction had worsened, due to this ease of consumption”, recalls the lawyer. “But for some time now, this use has become very frequent. That’s why I decided to stop.”

And there are many people who expect to quit smoking after vaping, but actually use both, according to Ricardo Martins, pulmonologist, professor at the HUB (University Hospital of Brasília) and member of the SBPT.

“In social events or at home, he uses electronic cigarettes. As for the common cigarette, he uses it in places where it is allowed”, says the doctor. “Then add two vices in there. It’s the worst of both worlds,” he says.

There are already treatments with scientific evidence

It is important to emphasize that smoking is a chemical dependency and, therefore, requires a multidisciplinary treatment, with the support of doctors and psychologists. There are therapies involving nicotine replacement with patches, chewing gum, and medications such as antidepressants. It all depends on the patient.

In fact, all this treatment is offered free of charge by the SUS (Unified Health System). The patient must go to a UBS (Basic Health Unit) in their city to have access.

According to João Castaldelli-Maia, postgraduate advisor in the psychiatry department at the USP School of Medicine, in addition to being monitored by specialists, it is important to have support from friends and family, especially at the time of abstinence, full of feelings such as anger. , anxiety and sadness.

“This process of abstinence, which usually lasts 1 month — being worse in the first two weeks — will be difficult. They need to understand what is happening in order to help this person, who will become more irritable, depressed, with insomnia and with an increase in appetite. All this needs to be understood, otherwise the family can even make the treatment difficult”, he says.

Image: iStock

From lung to heart, see the health risks

In addition to the problem of smoking, it is very difficult to identify the substances that are present in the liquid used in the devices. In Brazil, where it is prohibited, users are not sure what they are putting into the body.

A study published in Chemical Research in Toxicologyin October last year, showed that e-cigarettes contain thousands of unknown chemicals and substances not disclosed by manufacturers.

Therefore, the researchers reinforce that they are health risks that not even doctors know yet. But already in 2019, a disease linked to the use of vapes was named Evali, which is characterized by a lung injury associated with the direct use of these DEFs.

This occurred mainly in the United States, with a high number of cases and even deaths due to the use of electronic cigarettes, especially those containing THC (one of the active ingredients in marijuana) and nicotine.

The whole body feels the effects, but mainly the lungs, according to Pró-Saúde, Odilton Cleber Siqueira de Amaral, a pulmonologist at the Regional Hospital of the Lower Amazon, in Santarém (Pará).

According to him, these reports are already seen in clinics, with patients reporting cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, fever, among others. “In general, they are reports of discomfort in breathing”, he says.

There are several types of DEFs (electronic smoking devices) Image: iStock

This is because this hot smoke — the temperature reaches between 300 and 400 ° C — enters and causes lesions mainly in the lungs, the steam inlet port.

“This can lead to pulmonary emphysema, which is the destruction of the pulmonary alveoli. Inflammation of the bronchi also occurs, characterizing bronchitis. There are also risks of acquired pneumonia and pleural effusion”, explains Amaral.

Last year, even, the singer Zé Neto was diagnosed with a lung problem, called “ground glass”, which is when doctors find an inflammatory lesion in the lung. One of the reasons, in addition to the history of covid-19, was the use of electronic cigarettes.

But not only that. In the heart, the use of vapes has a great impact, such as a higher risk of high blood pressure, stroke (stroke) and heart attack, in addition to brain damage.

Men who use e-cigarettes or vapes are twice as likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction compared to those who don’t, according to a study published in December 2021 in the medical journal. American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Focus on the youngest

Another problem with marketing vapes is that, with more attractive formats, a younger portion is making use of this product. People who had never even smoked a regular cigarette. The point is that it is these young people who are most at risk of becoming “faithful” smokers in the industry.

For them, it doesn’t matter whether you smoke the analogue or the electronic cigarette. What matters is being dependent on nicotine for the rest of your life. Therefore, they bet on the new generation, which is more attuned to devices. Liz de Almeida, head of the Inca Prevention and Surveillance coordination

This is the case of student Tereza Vitoria de Almeida Batalha, 21 years old. She started using electronic cigarettes in 2020. “Since the first use, I’ve enjoyed and felt like smoking all the time”, she told in a statement to Live well —Read the full report here.