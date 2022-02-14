Eduardo Leite makes an abrupt change of speech and admits to running for reelection in RS – 02/13/2022 – Poder

After stating several times that he would not run for reelection, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), admitted for the first time the possibility of trying for a second term. He also stated that he will stay in the party, in the face of nods from the PSD.

The statements were made during a state meeting of the PSDB in Porto Alegre this Saturday (12) with the participation of the national president of the legend, Bruno Araújo, after appeals from members for him to enter the Rio Grande do Sul dispute.

“You know my conviction about reelection. And I also know that it was having talked about reelection, about not being a candidate for reelection, that we managed to join political forces here in Rio Grande do Sul so that we could make the changes we made” , spoke.

“But I also have the conviction that we cannot allow the state to be lost,” he continued then, to applause. He also said that he had “absolute certainty that he will not be left behind in this electoral process.”

At the end, he repeated: “I will not shy away from fulfilling my role in this process. I will be where they understand I should be and we will all build together the continuity of the work we have done over the last few years”.

Since his campaign and inauguration, Leite, who in November lost the PSDB’s presidential candidacy to São Paulo governor João Doria, said he would not run for reelection out of conviction.

“I will not be a candidate for re-election. I maintain this disposition so that we move away from any early electoral dispute. So that we can focus, all of us, on a base of 13 political parties. And I want everyone focused on what matters to Rio Grande do Sul”, said the governor in 2019.

At the time, he was trying to get support from deputies in the state Legislative Assembly for a series of controversial projects, such as pension reform and changing the careers of civil servants and the state environmental code.

At this Saturday’s meeting, Eduardo Leite also ruled out changing parties to run in the presidential elections.

“I want to thank you so much for the messages that are addressed to me about staying, about not stopping, about going forward. I want to tell you that you don’t have to ask me to stay, because I will never leave. You don’t have to ask me not to stop, because I I won’t stop,” he said.

He had been receiving nods from Gilberto Kassab, president of the PSD, who even bothered the toucan leader Araújo. In an interview with GloboNews’ program “Em Foco”, on the 2nd, Kassab stated that Leite has many admirers at the party and that there could be an invitation.

“When will the PSD have a candidate produced in its own ranks, without the need to go looking for alternatives by jumping over the neighbor’s wall?”, Araújo said at the time to the Panel’s column leaf.

Leite is among the 13 governors, at least, who granted salary readjustments to one category or more of state civil servants this election year, according to a survey carried out by the leaf.

The teaching floor has been readjusted by 32% in the entire subsidy table since January. In addition, there was a change in the career of the Military Brigade (the Gaucho Military Police), the Fire Department and the General Institute of Forensics, which started to receive a subsidy in 2020.