EL TORO ERISON BRANDS, BOTAFOGO WINS VASCO AND OVERCOMES RIVAL IN THE CARIOCA TABLE

With ‘El Toro’ Erison’s goal and suffocation throughout the second half, the Botafogo recovered in the Campeonato Carioca under the command of interim coach Lucio Flavio and defeated Vasco by 1 to 0 on Sunday night, at Castelão, in São Luís (MA). With 13 points, Glorioso passed the rival and is in third position.

Botafogo started the classic by scaring the dead ball: after a corner, Carli deflected and Luiz Fernando headed over, already offside. Glorioso was doing well, but Vasco started to attack more after 15 minutes, with more possession of the ball. However, the Fogão defense behaved very well.

The game did not please in technical terms, but Botafogo took the lead in the 32nd minute. Diego Gonçalves received on the left and pushed it to Erison, in the middle of the area, to shore up and score his first goal with the white shirt. The linesman signaled offside, but VAR corrected it and the goal was scored: 1-0.

Right after the goal, Botafogo took advantage of the blow suffered by the rival and almost doubled the advantage. Luiz Fernando made a great move on the right at speed, kicked across and the ball passed with great danger, taking paint off the right post of goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues.

Vasco came back much better for the second half and smothered Botafogo. At three minutes, Nenê took a risk from outside the area and Gatito worked. Then, Juninho made a good move in speed on the right, rolled into the area and Raniel managed to deflect, the ball hit the crossbar and went out.

With the clock ticking and Vasco increasingly putting more attackers on the field, spaces were appearing. In the 25th minute, Daniel Borges came out free against goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues on the counterattack, but was disarmed. Then, at 33, Maranhão disarmed Nenê, invaded the area and rolled to the middle, but Ulisses deflected.

In the final 15 minutes, Vasco’s pressure increased, but Botafogo held on. At 35 minutes, Figueiredo headed free and Gatito saved in the corner. Then, at 41, Laranjeira propped up from the right, Gatito spread and Getúlio, free, broke the rebound, missing an incredible chance. In stoppage time, Riquelme still had the chance to equalize, but isolated. Fortunately!

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo now has a sequence of two games at Estádio Nilton Santos. Next Thursday, Glorioso welcomes Resende at 6pm. A week later, on the 23rd, it will be the turn of the classic against Flamengo, at 20h.

DATASHEET

VASCO 0 X 1 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Castelão, in São Luís (MA)

Date-Time: 02/13/2022 – 20h

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (FIFA/RJ)

Assistants: Michael Correia (RJ) and Gustavo Mota Correia (RJ)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

Income and audience: BRL 740,100.00 / 9,363 gifts

Yellow cards: Gabriel Pec, Léo Matos and Nenê (VAS); Juninho and Diego Goncalves (BOT)

red cards: –

goals: Erison 32’/1ºT (0-1)

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos (Getúlio 26’/2ºT), Ulisses, Anderson Conceição and Edimar (Riquelme 26’/2ºT); Matheus Barbosa, Juninho and Nenê; Bruno Nazário (Figueiredo 32’/2ºT), Raniel and Gabriel Pec (Laranjeira 37’/2ºT) – Coach: Zé Ricardo.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Hugo (Jonathan Silva 20’/2ºT); Breno (Lucas Mezenga 40’/2ºT), Barreto and Raí (Juninho 20’/2ºT); Luiz Fernando (Fabinho 20’/Q2), Erison (Maranhão 27’/Q2) and Diego Gonçalves – Coach: Lucio Flavio.

