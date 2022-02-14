Electronic cigarettes can be released by Anvisa, which would be a mistake – 02/14/2022

The electronic cigarette was invented by the Chinese Hon Lik in 2003 and propagated as an alternative to replace the conventional cigarette. As it does not burn tobacco to release nicotine, it would theoretically decrease the release of toxic products. But not quite.

In the device there is a tank where a concentrated liquid of nicotine with a solvent and a flavor chemical is placed. This mixture is inhaled and causes several damages to health, mainly in the lung, and can even be carcinogenic.

In Brazil, the marketing, import and advertising of all types of electronic devices for smoking are prohibited by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) since 2009. But the rule may change soon, with the agency’s willingness to release these devices.

there is an lobby of the industry to make this happen, with claims that the vape (as the device is also called) is safer than the conventional cigarette and that it helps to stop smoking – which is not true. The nicotine addiction remains.

The WHO (World Health Organization) warns that the manufacturers of these products are able to attract children and adolescents with a huge variety of aromas and flavors.

In fact, the use of electronic devices has grown a lot among this audience, since they are easily found on the internet. If released by Anvisa, they will not only have the endorsement of experts but will also be even easier to find. This can generate a public health problem in the long and medium term.

The WHO warns that nicotine has dramatic effects on brain development in those under 20 years of age and even considers that children who use these devices are at greater risk of becoming smokers in adulthood.

According to a report released in 2021 by the WHO, 84 countries do not have any measures against the proliferation of this type of product. Another 32 countries ban the sale of these vapes, and 79 have adopted at least one measure to limit their use, such as banning advertising.

It is important to warn that smoking kills 8 million people a year, of which 1 million are passive smokers. In addition, it is an important risk factor for cardiovascular problems, respiratory diseases, diabetes and, most seriously, lung cancer. Most patients diagnosed with the disease are or have been smokers.

Quitting smoking is a battle that can and must be won—but not without help. Nicotine is considered a drug and can lead to chemical dependence.

When the person decides to stop, they suffer physical and psychological discomforts that can bring suffering. Therefore, it is important to seek professional help and not judge or discourage those who are experiencing the problem.