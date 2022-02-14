Elisa’s funeral and passage of time: find out how the week of ‘Beyond Illusion’ will be





The telenovela “Além da Illusion” has barely begun and has already become popular with the public. In the week of February 14th to 19th, TV Globo’s six o’clock plot promises strong emotions. Elisa’s funeral [Larissa Manoela] and time pass of three months. See the full summary for the week below: Monday (14)

Augusta believes in Davi and lets him say goodbye to Elisa. Matias threatens Diniz, who decides to flee with evidence of the murder. Artur and Romana encourage Davi to leave. The delegate destroys the report that incriminates Matias. David is arrested again. Matias cries at Elisa’s funeral. Violeta gets angry with her husband when he tries to blame Isadora for Elisa’s death. Benê fears that the employees will abandon the mill. Romana visits David in jail. Augusta refuses to speak to Arthur. Matias has a hallucination and ends up falling into the pool.

Tuesday (15)

Matias is saved by a hotel employee. The day of David’s judgment arrives. Isadora gets sick and Violeta takes care of her daughter. Matias has a breakdown during his court testimony. Úrsula gives Heloísa promissory notes signed by Afonso and suggests that she reconsider Eugênio’s purchase proposal. David is condemned. Matias leaves the courtroom stunned and walks lost in the street. Eugênio is furious when he learns that Úrsula threatened Heloísa. Violeta finds Matias and takes a doctor to see her husband. David asks Romana to release Valente. Matias has another outbreak and is taken to a sanatorium.

Violeta worries about Matias’ condition. Lorenzo suffers when he sees Bento and Letícia in love. Heloísa negotiates with Eugênio. Violeta moves to the farm with Isadora, Augusta and Matias. Úrsula complains about the arrangement Eugênio made with Violeta and Heloísa. Davi is transferred to the São Paulo penitentiary. Three months go by. Úrsula thinks about uniting Joaquim and Isadora. Violeta argues with Eugênio about weaving. Joaquim observes Isadora. Heloísa overhears Augusta telling Manuela that she believes it was Matias who took Elisa’s life by accident. Davi fights with Gaspar in the cafeteria. Violeta looks for her daughter. Isadora jumps into the lake to save a dog and ends up drowning.

Joaquim rescues Isadora and finds the lost dog. Davi faces Gaspar and makes a bet with him. Leonidas helps to save Matias and is enchanted by Heloísa. David amuses the prisoners and the jailers with his magic. The new workers’ village begins to be built. Tecelagem Tropical is inaugurated. Ten years pass. Joaquim tries to convince Isadora not to work during the trip to Rio de Janeiro. Úrsula gets angry when she sees Arminda on the train with Isadora. Constantino scolds Julinha for continuing to play at the casino. Arthur tries to convince Davi to give up escaping from jail.

David assures Arthur that he will run away to prove his innocence. Isadora tells Arminda that she doesn’t love Joaquim. Úrsula complains about Isadora to her son. Matias has a new outbreak and Violeta asks Leonidas for help. The workers complain to Joaquim about the working conditions. Gaspar threatens Davi to run away with him. Olivia complains to her parents about the working conditions at the factory. Úrsula sees Isadora and Arminda leaving with some friends in the car. David can’t open his handcuffs.