Elon Musk’s Internet in Brazil has a price disclosed; How much will it cost?

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the arrival in Brazilian territory of starlink – billionaire’s company Elon Musk whose purpose is to provide internet via satellite. And the prices of the service have already been announced!

The satellite network, which acts as an arm of the SpaceX, will have a monthly cost of R$ 530 to offer an ultra-fast internet to those interested. The service will be represented by ‘Starlink Brazil Holding Ltda.’, expected to operate until March 2027.

CEO Elon Muk’s intention is to reach more remote areas, where optical fiber is still difficult to access. In addition, the novelty promises not to interfere with other non-geostationary satellite systems in the country.

How to get Elon Musk’s internet?

Those interested in making use of the service can now guarantee a reservation. Despite the value of R$ 530 per month, it is possible that the price will go up more due to the installation kits, taxes and handling. Check out:

Kit with antenna, base, Wi-Fi router and more: cost of BRL 2,670;

cost of BRL 2,670; Shipping and handling: cost of R$365;

cost of R$365; Taxes: considering that the product comes from the United States, the consumer must pay the IRS taxes. The value can reach R$ 1,600;

considering that the product comes from the United States, the consumer must pay the IRS taxes. The value can reach R$ 1,600; Monthly service: cost of R$ 530;

cost of R$ 530; Total: final cost of R$ 5,165.

Regarding connectivity, Musk’s satellite internet promises access speed between 100 and 200 Mbps. A latency reduction of up to 20 milliseconds is also expected in most locations. The numbers are expected to rise as more satellites are launched into space.

Today, Starlink has more than 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, with the expectation that this number will rise to 4,425 by the year 2024.