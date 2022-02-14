Eminem disobeys NFL and kneels at Super Bowl halftime show

Rapper Eminem broke a ban by the National Football League (NFL) and took a knee during his musical performance at the Super Bowl halftime between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to a report released by the American portal Puck News, a few days before the event tonight (13), the rule for the show was established after the rapper suggested making a gesture during rehearsals, but that would have been rejected by the league bosses. Eminem, however, disobeyed the agreement and kneeled down.

During the week, at a press conference with the rappers who sang at halftime, Dr. Dre said they would not get involved in any controversy, such as the breast displayed by singer Janet Jackson at the 2014 Super Bowl show. Dr. Dre joked that he had convinced Eminem not to show his penis at the show.

Eminem’s attitude, however, did not cause much commotion in the stadium. The audience seemed even more excited about the show by the hip hop stars.

The kneeling gesture is a reference to what San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began doing in 2016 while playing the American anthem before games as a protest against racism and police violence in the country.

After the end of his contract with the team, the player never received a space on any team in the league, which ignited several debates about the way that the owners of the franchise and the NFL itself handled the issue internally.

The act became controversial even for former US President Donald Trump, who made a public request in 2017 asking the organization to ban players from kneeling in protest during the national anthem before games.

In addition to Eminem, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige also performed during halftime, but none of the others repeated the gesture.