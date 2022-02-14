Energisa informs consumers about ICMS reduction on electricity bills

The electricity bill will be cheaper for people from Mato Grosso. Energisa, the concessionaire that distributes electricity in the state, is already informing customers about the reduction in the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) in this month’s invoices.

Complementary Law No. 708/2021, of the Government of Mato Grosso, reduced the ICMS rate for several sectors and is the largest tax reduction package in the country.

According to the statement, the following consumers benefited:

-Residential with consumption from 251 to 500 kWh, from 25% to 17%;

-Residential with consumption above 500 kWh, from 27% to 17%;

-Rural, above 1000 kWh, from 20% to 17%;

-Industrial and Commercial, all consumption ranges, from 27% to 17%.

The tax reduction adopted by the Government was possible thanks to the measures adopted by the current management, since 2019, which fixed the State’s cash, brought fiscal balance and allowed the Government to jump from Note C to Note A in the National Treasury.

The measure has been in effect since January 1 of this year. In addition to electricity, the Government also lowered the tax on gasoline (from 25% to 23%), on diesel (from 17% to 16%), on communication services such as internet and telephony (from 25% to 30% for 17%), industrial gas (from 17% to 12%) and the use of the solar energy distribution system (from 25% to 17%).

With the ICMS reduction package, the Government of Mato Grosso will fail to collect around R$ 1.2 billion per year, an amount that remains in the taxpayers’ pocket.

