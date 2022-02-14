English receives letter with check for R$ 16 trillion: ‘Can you afford it?’

A resident of Yorkshire, England, was surprised to open a letter on Saturday (12) and find a check for more than 2.3 trillion pounds (about R$ 16.2 trillion), signed by Northern Powergrid. , a British energy supplier.

Without understanding such benevolence, he told the case on social media and had confirmation that it was all a mistake, so much so that more than 70 people received the same amount.

The payment order was accompanied by a letter saying the amount was compensation for power cuts caused by Storm Arwen, which hit the UK late last year, causing disruption, destruction and even death.

Indeed, Gareth Hughes, the recipient who shared trillion-dollar correspondence on the internet, was supposed to receive compensation, as were others affected by the supply disruption, but the amount was considerably less. Certain that something was wrong, Hughes took to Twitter to joke about the situation.

“Thanks for our compensation payment, Northern Powergrid, we were without power for many days during Storm Arwen. Before I cash the check, are you 100% sure you can afford this?” wrote the man, who works as accountant at Hebden Bridge.

Along with the text, he published a photo of the check, marked with the exact amount of £2,324,252,080,110. Northern Powergrid thanked them for the warning and identified 73 other customers who received astronomical compensation in error. According to the company, there was an error when reading the electricity meter. All checks were stopped.

“We are grateful to the customers who were honest and contacted us. We are reaching out directly over the weekend to all 74 affected customers to raise awareness, apologize for the mistake and assure them that a correct payment will be issued to them on Monday. fair”, the company communicated.