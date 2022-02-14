Ex-BBB Sol regrets the death of her husband by covid-19 and disapproves of comments: ‘They are disgusting’

Former BBB Sol Vega used her Instagram stories to vent about the death of her husband, Tibério Cavagnini, a victim of covid-19. The ex-sister also criticized the comments for the fact that the companion had not been vaccinated.

“Today was not an easy day for me, I am on tranquilizers. My husband died at 2:45 am, when it was 10 to 3 I woke up, it felt like something was calling me. The hospital called me and I realized, ‘my husband died’. I had to communicate with his family, which is from Italy, his daughter, his brother, we managed to talk, they wanted to take the body there, but with the pandemic, it was not possible, or cremate here, but I needed a first-degree relative , we have a stable union but we were not married”, he said.

“All day running, now that I stopped to read the messages, I thank you from the bottom of my heart”, said the participant of Big Brother Brasil 4, in the publications made in the early hours of Saturday (12) to Sunday (13)

“I’ve seen comments that don’t make you angry, they make you sick. Nobody dies because they want to, by choice. I took the vaccine, I’m not against it. Since we were little, we get vaccinated, but this one was too fast. They said ‘he died because he wanted to’, there are people who are afraid of taking the vaccine and dying. I saw a lot of people hospitalized with covid, undergoing hemodialysis and intubated with a third dose,” said the former BBB, who had been with Tibério since 2005.

This Sunday (13), Sol returned to use the stories to further criticize the comments after she exposed her position on the vaccine against Covid-19.

Hours later, on Sunday morning, Sol returned to the stories, rebutting criticism for her comments about vaccination. “Instagram is mine and I post what I want. I like you here exchanging opinions, but each one has their truth, their view of things (…) I’m there buying coffins, sad as hell, with my emotional shaken, and people putting on faces of laughter. Is this person a human being? Don’t you put yourself in the other’s place?”

