Exotic deer found in downtown São Joaquim

An exotic deer was found in downtown São Joaquim this Sunday morning (13). Known as ‘Chital’, Known as ‘Chital’ (Axis axis), is a deer native to the forests of India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and to a lesser extent, Pakistan.

The animal was seen roaming the backyards of Rua Paulo Bathke. With his paw broken and with injuries to his snout, he was rescued by a couple of dentists who captured the animal and called IBAMA.

“He forced the gate (glass) and managed to enter our Garden, we saw that he was injured, we tied him up, gave him water and called IBAMA who will come to collect the animal. ” said Dentist João Paulo Bett.

This is an exotic deer, from the region of India, Sri Lanka and Nepal and it is not known how it ended up in São Joaquim.

“As deer have shyness among their characteristics, and because they are shy and fearful, with this they are very scared and can die of stress and cause heart attack.” I told the biologist Bruno Hartmann.

By Editora São Joaquimonline