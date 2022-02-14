Exotic deer found in downtown São Joaquim

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Exotic deer found in downtown São Joaquim 2 Views


Photo: Joao Paulo Betti

An exotic deer was found in downtown São Joaquim this Sunday morning (13). Known as ‘Chital’, Known as ‘Chital’ (Axis axis), is a deer native to the forests of India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and to a lesser extent, Pakistan.

The animal was seen roaming the backyards of Rua Paulo Bathke. With his paw broken and with injuries to his snout, he was rescued by a couple of dentists who captured the animal and called IBAMA.

He forced the gate (glass) and managed to enter our Garden, we saw that he was injured, we tied him up, gave him water and called IBAMA who will come to collect the animal. ” said Dentist João Paulo Bett.

This is an exotic deer, from the region of India, Sri Lanka and Nepal and it is not known how it ended up in São Joaquim.

“As deer have shyness among their characteristics, and because they are shy and fearful, with this they are very scared and can die of stress and cause heart attack.” I told the biologist Bruno Hartmann.

By Editora São Joaquimonline



About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Palmeiras arrives in São Paulo and is welcomed by a group of fans at the Football Academy

Palmeiras arrived in São Paulo this Sunday afternoon after the Club World Cup, in Abu …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved