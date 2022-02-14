Expert: “The mask left serious consequences in the mentality”

Pulmonologist says people have started to wear masks even in unusual situations, such as when they are alone

During an interview with Portuguese broadcaster SIC Notícias, pulmonologist Agostinho Marques defended that the use of masks in Portugal should start to be withdrawn immediately. To justify his point of view, the expert pointed out that the item “left serious consequences in people’s mentality”.

– The mask left serious consequences in people’s mentality. At this point, we go anywhere on the street and people walk around in a mask even alone on the street. Therefore, this has become such a fear of the disease that it takes an active effort, similar to what it took to install the mask, to uninstall it – he defended.

Agostinho also called the current applications of mask use, especially in Portugal, a “barbarity in the social relations in which we live” and said it is important “that we do not get used to this device”. The specialist highlighted that, however, it should be used, but only in exceptional situations.

– The request to make is to withdraw it [a máscara] from the street and keep it in the places where it has always been kept, which are the health services, I have always used this mask in the working conditions where I work, and there it is necessary to keep it (…). [Mas] in most situations [a recomendação deve ser] leave people without a mask – he added.

