Extension chair strengthens the thigh; see 4 variations of the exercise – 02/14/2022

You know that moment when you get your form at the gym and get discouraged because the training is too repetitive? In addition to being demotivating, this hinders gains, as muscles tend to adapt to an exercise after a while and need new stimulation.

The extension chair is a simple device to use and very common in weight training for lower limbs (legs). It doesn’t require complex and easy movements, as you sit on the machine (which must be adjusted correctly) and all you have to do is extend your knees (kick up) and then let your legs flex to the starting position. Although simple, the movement has excellent effects on the thigh muscles (quadriceps), even helping better results in sports such as running, cycling, football.

Main benefits of the extension chair:

Strength increase;

Muscle gain (hypertrophy);

Muscle definition;

Gain in muscular endurance.

4 ways to vary your workout on the extension chair

1 – Extension with explosion Just do the exercise by extending your legs very quickly and coming back slowly. This stimulus has the benefit of power gain, which provides greater lactic anaerobic resistance, enabling your muscles to endure longer in intense activities. Even if this is not the main objective, it is also possible to gain muscle (muscle hypertrophy).

2 – Slow extension As the name says, you must extend your leg very slowly. Called RML (Localized Muscular Resistance), this variation improves the muscle’s ability to withstand a certain load and remain under tension for a longer time. It also prepares the joints and tendons to withstand training at higher intensity and volumes, both in strength exercises and in activities with aerobic characteristics (running, biking). This is undoubtedly an injury prevention mechanism. There is greater muscle gain (muscle hypertrophy).

3 – Unilateral extension You do the exercise with one leg and then with the other. Most of us have one side of the body that is dominant, with more strength, stamina, or balance than the other—have you noticed that? Performing uniliteral movements is important to reduce asymmetries and equalize forces.

4 Isometric Unilateral Extension You do the exercise on one leg, but you must extend your leg and stay still in the position for a while (30 seconds to 1 minute, for example). It is an excellent variation for those who have some movement limitation. This exercise promotes the gain of strength and hypertrophy without demanding on the joints, as they do not move repeatedly during the exercise. This variation does not bring superior gains to dynamic exercises, but it can give an important help in building muscle awareness.

In the video below, which can also be seen on my Instagram (@guerreiro.lifestyle), I show you how to perform each of these four variations. Talk to a fitness professional about incorporating these exercises into your routine. Enough with the sameness and innovate in your training, but always with the responsibility of having a specialist in the area guiding the training program.