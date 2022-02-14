Family kicked off flight after airline stops nanny from flying business class





British Airways (BA) kicked a family off a flight last week when a fight broke out over the children’s nanny being downgraded from business to economy class. According to the family, the cabin crew refused to let the nanny sit with the children in a business class seat and instead called the police to have the family escorted off the aircraft.

The family’s father, Charles Banner, 41, told MailOnline that the crew was “rude” and that he “behaved well” as he continued to challenge them for their refusal to allow the nanny to travel with them. After the expulsion, Banner, who is a well-known lawyer in his region, said that “British Airways chose the wrong person to treat”noting that he will sue the company.

During the hour-and-a-half drive to Turin, Italy, he and his wife, who is also a lawyer, wanted to work, so they wanted to have their nanny nearby so that she could keep an eye on their two children. The family spent £1,250 for all five executive seat, but when they arrived at the gate they discovered that the flight had been overbooked and the nanny had been downgraded to Economy.





Once on board, Banner discovered that Business Class on BA’s short-haul flights comprises the same row of three standard seats (as well as economy) with the middle seat. He asked the cabin crew if the nanny could sit in the middle seat between the two young men, but this was reportedly rejected by a member of the crew.

“If BA had told me the nanny could not sit with us, we would not have traveled and could have taken a later flight. But they only told us that when we got to the departure gate.”Banner told MailOnline. “I behaved well, but I was challenging the cabin crew because it was the right thing to do. The team’s pettiness and revenge caused this. I was being very polite about the whole thing.”.

Banner says the crew ignored his repeated attempts to secure a seat for the nanny saying he would receive compensation.

“I informed the cabin crew that I would file a complaint about their behavior with BA. Instead of apologizing, the cabin crew asked the pilot not to take the two children aged four and one, his mother, the nanny and myself, which was an overreaction to our understandable inconvenience.”.

In response to this incident, British Airways publicly stated that it would not “tolerate disruptive behavior and the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority”. In any case, the airline offered the family compensation in the form of future travel vouchers.

British Airways flight BA-2578 arrived in Turin 90 minutes late after all the drama on board and the eviction of the family.



