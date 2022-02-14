February Orange warns of early diagnosis and treatment of leukemia

posted on 02/12/2022 20:25



The month of February also has color. The “Orange February” campaign raises awareness of the treatment and early diagnosis of leukemia, a disease that affects white blood cells and can be classified as acute or chronic.

The hematologist of Oncoclínicas Brasília, Éria Fernandes Vilar de Almeida, explains the difference between the types of leukemia. “Acute disease is characterized by a proliferation of young diseased cells, incapable of differentiating into mature cells. They accumulate in the bone marrow, blood circulation and other tissues and promote a reduction in the production of normal blood cells”, says the expert. “In chronic conditions, there is an uncontrolled production of mature cells that, although already differentiated, do not have their proper functionality”, emphasizes the doctor.

Donation

The color orange was chosen as a symbol of the importance of becoming a bone marrow donor. “It is in this liquid tissue that the hematopoietic stem cells are located, responsible for the generation of all the blood (red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets). These are the cells replaced in the bone marrow transplant”, said the doctor.

Éria also states that the level of donation is considered satisfactory. However, the expert warns that campaigns are fundamental, and must be continuous. “They play an important role in raising awareness and maintaining the donor bank itself (REDOME)”, she emphasizes.

Diagnosis

According to the hematologist, the early diagnosis of leukemia can be made when the patient shows manifestations of reduced production of normal blood cells. “There are some symptoms, such as tiredness, pallor, fever, infections, bleeding for no apparent reason and enlargement of the lymph nodes, spleen and liver”, she explains.

In addition, the specialist also claims that it can be performed through typical changes in the blood test. “It is confirmed by the collection, by a specific technique, of a bone marrow blood sample. In cases where diseased cells are present in the circulation, it can also be done by directly counting/analyzing them in peripheral blood,” she concluded.