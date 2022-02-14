Filé woman announces birth of 1st daughter, but baby is in ICU

Former participant of the reality show “A Fazenda” Yani de Simone, better known by the artistic name Mulher Filé, announced the birth of her first daughter, Luna, who came into the world yesterday, but, according to the famous, the newborn had to be admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

Through the stories on her Instagram profile, Mulher Filé said that the heiress, the result of a relationship with a businessman from São Paulo, was born at 40 weeks, and stressed that it is being difficult to deal with her hospitalized daughter. The famous asked for prayers from fans and said that “everything will be fine”.

“I want to thank everyone for the messages. I know you are looking forward to seeing Luna, but unfortunately she is in the ICU. It hasn’t been easy, but I’m praying for her to leave soon. As soon as she is with me, we will take lots of pictures,” he said. .

Later, Yani de Simone revealed details about Luna’s health, highlighted that the baby “is strong just like her mother and is evolving very well”, with the ability to breathe alone, without the help of devices.

Yani de Simone exposed her pregnancy earlier this year through an Instagram post. Shortly after, the famous showed off her belly in a nude photo, and said that she was “loving” the changes caused in her body by pregnancy.

“I can’t wait to be able to have you my love in my arms. I never thought such a great love could come. Every day that passes the connection only increases and the anxiety of looking at your little face too”, he wrote at the time.