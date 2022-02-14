Fintech Neon is the new Brazilian ‘unicorn’ after investment of US$ 300 million – Link

Brazilian fintech Neon announced this Monday, 14th, that it has raised an investment round of US$ 300 million (R$ 1.6 billion). In addition to the investment, the company revealed that it has reached “unicorn” status (market valuation of more than US$ 1 billion).

The series D round was raised from the Spanish banking group BBVA – the investment provides for a 21.7% stake in fintech. According to the EstadãoNeon reached the billionaire valuation shortly after raising a contribution of US$ 300 million in September 2020, led by the General Atlantic fund, with the participation of investors such as Monashees, Flourish Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst and BBVA itself.

Neon’s entry into the hall of Brazilian unicorns was one of the most sung balls in the Brazilian innovation ecosystem. Present in several candidate lists in the last two years, fintech was the startup with the highest volume of funding among Brazilian technology companies that had not yet announced being a unicorn: sum of more than R$ 3.7 billion raised since its founding in 2016.

The other numbers are also impressive. The fintech claims to have tripled in size in 2021, reaching 15 million customers, 88% of which belong to the C, D and E classes. The company currently handles more than R$5.8 billion per month in transactions.

Pedro Conrade, founder of Neon

The new funds will be used for investments in areas such as technology, marketing and product – the plan is to more than double revenue this year. One of fintech’s strategies is to launch new products on its Democredit platform, focused on granting credit.

“We will provide all our customers with simple and sustainable ways to get credit fairly. The funding allows us to accelerate this purpose and serve more and more workers”, said Pedro Conrade, founder of Neon, in a statement this Monday. “With BBVA’s support and global experience in digitalization and credit, we will make even greater advances”.

Part of the check should also be directed towards acquisitions, which have been one of the company’s strategies to grow. In January, Neon signed a contract for the acquisition of the financial company Biorc, which, if approved by the Central Bank, will be the fintech’s fourth acquisition.

The startup kicked off acquisitions in 2019 by purchasing MEI Fácil, which focuses on financial services and education for individual microentrepreneurs. The following year, it bought Magliano Invest, a stockbroker on Bovespa. Also in 2020, Neon reinforced its payroll loan portfolio with the purchase of fintech ConsigaMais+.

In the view of Bruno Diniz, innovation specialist and partner at Consultoria Spiralem, Neon’s contribution shows that the digital banking market in Brazil has become a big dog race. “With 15 million customers, Neon already rivals large digital banks in Europe. It is natural to see large funds, including international institutions, looking at Brazilian names in the sector”, he says. Diniz also signals that the investment can open doors for Neon abroad, as BBVA has franchises in markets such as Latin America and Turkey, in addition to Spain.